‘Put rivalries aside for a minute’: Tottenham fans give Arsenal’s Saka round of applause as he returns from Euro heartache (VIDEO)

Tottenham fans gave Bukayo Saka a warm ovation when he came off the bench during a friendly game on Sunday, just weeks after the teenage star was racially abused online after missing a crucial penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka, 19, was among a trio of players who were racially abused on social media – alongside Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford – after missing penalties in England's Euro 2020 Final defeat to Italy at Wembley in July.

The Arsenal academy product, who is hailed by many as one of the most promising talents of his generation, made his return to domestic football as a second-half substitute against North London arch-rivals Spurs in a pre-season friendly in what was his first match since the penalty miss and ensuing abuse – and Tottenham fans showered Saka with applause as he made his way onto the pitch to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Noting the reception, Saka applauded the Tottenham support.

Spurs supporters also displayed a banner which read: 'North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination.'

The applause offered to Saka comes as the issue of racial abuse in English football continues to simmer.

It was recently announced that all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to kneel prior to kick-off throughout the upcoming season, as the 'Black Lives Matter' anti-racism gesture extends its imprint on the English game.

The gesture, though, has proved unpopular with a swathe of English football supporters, some of whom opted to boo their national team during the European Championships for taking part in the anti-racism gesture – with further fan rancor expected when the Premier League season kicks off next weekend.

Regardless of the reactions expected throughout the Premier League campaign, many Tottenham supporters online were more than happy to throw their support behind Saka – and issue a rebuke to what they see as a vocal minority of football fans uncomfortable with the racial discussion underway in the sport.

"Shows how great our support is," one fan said in response to the footage. "Young lad helped us to the Euro final, rival or not."

"Rivalries aside for a minute, this is class from them and I don’t care if Gunners fans hate me for saying so. Fair play, Tottenham fans," added another.

"Thank you, Spurs fans – that was a class act," wrote a third.

"You set a huge rivalry aside to back a young footballer who only tried to do his best for his country and received the most abhorrent racial abuse. The majority of fans are good people."

As for the game itself, Tottenham clinched a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Son Heung-min - but Saka came close to equalizing with a late effort which missed the target.