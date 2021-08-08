‘I want the rematch’: Blonde Bomber Bridges eyes crack at champ Courtenay again after flooring foe for quick knockout win (VIDEO)

Boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges wore fishnet tights and the badge of Premier League club Leeds as she knocked out Bec Connolly inside three rounds in her latest scrap, leaving the slugger calling for a Shannon Courtenay rematch.

Social media favorite Bridges pummeled home fighter Connolly to the head and body from the second round onwards in Essex, sending her rival to the floor with a flurry of punches in the final round.

Game Connolly returned to her feet, only for brutal Bridges to swarm the 37-year-old, who entered the event with a record of nine defeats from 12 fights, and crash in a shot that caused the referee to wave off proceedings.

"It's all good having the fanbase and the social media presence and the love, but if you're not winning, you can only go so far," Bridges told DAZN afterwards, having worn an eye-catching leopard print thong at the weigh-in while Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn appeared to intentionally look away.

Ebanie Bridges gets the stoppage 💯 pic.twitter.com/q676rSuRP7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2021

The Blonde Bomber gets it done @EbanieBridges 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/LAkJfKSpAD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2021

"Wins are important. She was holding a lot and a bit rough on the inside. That was new for me. I was aiming for the body because I just wanted to break her down so I could open her up to the head, and that's exactly what we did."

Bridges now wants revenge for the first defeat of her career, when she lost to British fighter Courtenay in a WBA female bantamweight title fight in London in April.

There is only one person @EbanieBridges wants to fight next, and that's @scourtenay 😤 pic.twitter.com/fXbf1DMBGS — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 7, 2021

"Obviously, I want the rematch with Shannon," admitted the Australian 'Blonde Bomber'.

"I want it, the fans want it, I'm pretty sure Eddie Hearn wants it. The only one who doesn't want it is her.

"Hopefully she wants it. I don't hold my breath. The ball's in her court and if she doesn't take it then it looks like she's running."

The 34-year-old Australasian female super-bantamweight title holder revealed that she had been hindered by a muscle tear in the build-up to the fight.

"I tore my lat a few weeks ago and wasn’t able to spar or use my left hand in training for the last couple of weeks of camp," she said, thanking Aussie physio Robbie Speranza.

"But with a few FaceTime physio sessions and helping me through rehab I was able to nurse it and strengthen it enough to get to let it go on fight night. Big thanks from the bottom of my heart."

Courtenay is due to defend her belt at the same venue against Jamie Mitchell on Saturday.