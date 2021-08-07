‘Here we go!’: Chelsea deal for Lukaku ‘confirmed’ as Abramovich to pay almost £100 MILLION for Belgian star

Chelsea and Inter Milan have reached agreement for Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports, with the London club said to be paying €115 million (£97.5 million) to land the 28-year-old.

The Londoners have been heavily linked with Lukaku in recent weeks and a deal with the Serie A champions was ‘confirmed’ by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter on Saturday.

Using his trademark phrase, Romano tweeted: “Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go!

"The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115 million to Inter and no players included.

"Paperwork to be signed and details are fixed. Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12 million plus add-ons.”

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFCLukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelseapic.twitter.com/N47ksuRGpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Should the deal go ahead as planned, Lukaku will be returning to the club he left in 2014 following an unsuccessful spell in which he spent most of the time out on loan.

The big Belgian established himself at Everton before making a big-money move to Manchester United in 2017, although he largely failed to inspire at Old Trafford and switched to Serie A giants Inter in 2019.

Lukaku has since hit 64 goals in 95 appearances for the San Siro club, helping them to a first Scudetto in more than a decade last season.

Despite that form, Lukaku will return with a point to prove in the Premier League, where some still question if he is the truly world-class talent he has claimed to be.

Chelsea, who won a shock Champions League title last season, will hope Lukaku can fill a void upfront where they have been struggling for goals, particularly through German forward Timo Werner.

The club bankrolled by the billions of Russian businessman Roman Abramovich had been widely linked with a move for Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland, although Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to part with him this summer and Stamford Bridge club appear unable to wait to fill the gaping gap in their strikeforce.

Some Blues fans may also be disappointed that the club have no been more heavily linked with free agent Lionel Messi after his departure was confirmed from Barcelona.

The Spanish press had reported rumors of interest from Abramovich, although they do not seem to have materialized into concrete moves as Messi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.