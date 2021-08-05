‘Mixed emotions’: Sidorova secures silver for ROC but tearful at missing out on top prize in dramatic Tokyo pole vault final

Anzhelika Sidorova claimed a silver medal for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with a spirited performance in the pole vault final at the Tokyo 2020 Games, but appeared upset at missing out on the top prize.

American Katie Nageotte took home the gold with a height of 4.90m, with Russian star Sidorova settling for silver, having reached 4.85m with her best effort.

British record holder Holly Bradshaw took the bronze, improving on her fifth-placed finish in Rio five years ago.

In a great show of sportsmanship, Nageotte was captured clapping on Sidorova even though a good performance from the Russian would have put her gold in jeopardy.

“I have so many mixed emotions," Sidorova said.

"I want to be happy that this is an Olympic medal, on the other hand I want to cry because it wasn’t quite enough.

"At the moment, I want to cry more.”

A gold medalist at the 2019 European Indoor Championships and World Championships, this might have been Sidorova's first and last chance for Olympic glory at the age of 30.