‘F*ck them’: Furious Danish cyclist slammed for screaming at floored Brit after ploughing into him amid Olympic race chaos (VIDEO)

A livid Danish cyclist has been accused of not looking at the track amid calls for his team to be ousted from the gold medal race at the Olympic Games, where he screamed at his British rival after crashing into him from behind.

A level of acrimony had already fallen over the contest to decide which team would advance to the men's team pursuit final, with several teams complaining that the Danes' use of shin tape broke rules outlawing riders from applying anything to their skin which is not clothing.

In the race, England went ahead early on before being pegged back by the impressive Danes, who had set a record earlier in the competition that was subsequently beaten by Italy, in a closely-fought race.

Team GB's hopes ended in a hugely controversial style. Charlie Tanfield fell back from his team – by then reduced to three riders – and was being tightly tailed by his opponents when Frederik Madsen smashed into the back of the 24-year-old, sending him hurtling to the floor.

WORLD: After watching the Euros, we love DenmarkFrederik Madsen : HOLD MY BEER — Dave McGall 🇳🇿 (@KiwiZizou) August 3, 2021

Madsen needs to wind his neck in. If he was looking where he was going, he wouldn’t have stuffed it into Tanfield’s bike🤷🏼‍♂️ #TeamGB — Josh Chapman (@_joshchapman98) August 3, 2021

While most viewers squarely blamed Madsen for appearing not to be looking ahead, the apparently incensed rider shouted and gestured at the grounded Tanfield, and was widely reported to have shouted "f*ck them" at the British team as part of a bizarre tirade.

Governing body the UCI spent around 30 minutes deliberating over whether winners Denmark should have been allowed to progress to the final as a result of the shocking incident.

"We don't do anything in bad faith," Madsen said after the result was confirmed, causing some viewers to reproduce photos of the multiple World Cup medalist standing over Tanfield raging.

"I'm so tired at that point. I didn't know if he was 10 meters or 20 meters away from me at that point.

So much in play here for the commissaires. Don't envy them. Whatever happens, Frederik Madsen needs to apologise to Charlie Tanfield once he calms down — Matthew Ogborn (@mattogborn) August 3, 2021

We've seen some great examples of the Olympic spirit this year; Madsen of Denmark riding into, then screaming at Tanfield however its not one of them! #CyclingTrack#Olympics — Mr. Bonsor (@MrBonsor) August 3, 2021

Frederick Madsen disgraceful behaviour — Thomas Danielian (@ThomasDanielian) August 3, 2021

"I hope Charlie's OK. I wasn't shouting at Charlie, just at the situation."

The BBC was forced to apologize to UK viewers after catching the expletives on their live early morning broadcast of the action, while Olympic champion Sir Chris Foy led the condemnation of Madsen.

"As the lead rider in the team, you always have to keep your eyes on the team you're pursuing," said Foy.

Madsen: "We don't do anything in bad faith... I'm so tired at that point. I didn't know if he was 10m or 20m away from me at that point... I hope Charlie's ok. I wasn't shouting at Charlie, just at the situation." pic.twitter.com/Zf6vt7bn3q — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) August 3, 2021

Hope Frederik Madsen apologises to Charlie Tanfield. That was bang out of order. — Alex Terrell (@alxterrell) August 3, 2021

No doubt that the Danish pursuit team were on fire today, but Madsen crashing into Tanfield (then screaming at him) is just reckless. — Mike Perry (@MerryPike) August 3, 2021

"It's called the pursuit for good reason. He clearly wasn't looking."

Viewers variously described Madsen's behavior as "disgraceful", "reckless", "bang out of order" and "really unpleasant", while some drew parallels between the rivalry that emerged between England and Denmark when they met in the semifinals of this summer's Euro 2020 football tournament.

Madsen shouting at Charlie Tanfield was really uncomfortable to witness. Followed up by more shouting and throwing things about. I know it's heat of the moment but it's still really unpleasant. #Olympics#CyclingTrack — natalie (@brassyn) August 3, 2021

Danes’s going through to the gold ride off I feel is right call. Hoping a fair resolution there will be found for the Brits and the time they would’ve posted.And lastly I hope Madsen had the chance to realise Charlie was in the race still and rightfully on the black line. — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) August 3, 2021

Reading the tweets from all the Danes reckoning that Frederick Madsen trying to cycle through Charlie Tanfield makes up for Sterling's 'dive' in the Euros, and I'm now really worried about Danish conceptions of personal space. — Alastair Horne (@pressfuturist) August 3, 2021

"I'm reading the tweets from all the Danes reckoning that Frederick Madsen trying to cycle through Charlie Tanfield makes up for Sterling's 'dive' in the Euros," said one, referencing the foul on Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling that earned a decisive penalty for England when the teams met at Wembley Stadium.

"I'm now really worried about Danish conceptions of personal space."

Denmark will face Italy in the gold medal race, leaving Team GB to take on Switzerland in their non-medal finale.