Former England footballer Adam Johnson, who was jailed for sexual activity with a child, pictured on family day out with ex-lover

Disgraced football star Adam Johnson, who was imprisoned in 2016 for engaging in sexual activity with a minor, has been photographed taking a stroll with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his newborn child, Stacey Flounders.

The 12-cap England international, who played for clubs including Manchester City and Sunderland, was said to have split from Flounders at around the same time as he was jailed for six years.

During lockdown, though, they were reportedly reunited and spent time together looking after their daughter.

In one snap from the weekend shared by numerous UK tabloids, 31-year-old Flounders pushed a pram which carried their newborn son Arley, while Johnson donned a black t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms with white trainers.

Their six-year-old daughter was also at the rendezvous in Hardwick County Park, County Durham, north-east England, where one photo appeared to show Flounders putting her arm around Johnson's waist to embrace him.

The family currently live in an $695,000 detached home in the area but are said to be considering a move abroad.

A friend recently told The Sun that Johnson and Flounders had "been through a lot" as a couple, but said she is now "happier now than ever".

Other sources claimed that Flounders had never hated Johnson or seen him as a pedophile despite his conviction.

Johnson served half of his sentence before being released in 2019. The couple were said to have finished their romance around the time of the verdict being passed down, when Johnson was earning around $83,000-a-week.

A former air hostess, Flounders met Johnson in 2011. The couple moved into a $2.8 million County Durham mansion together in 2012, when he signed for Sunderland, his most recent club. The winger reportedly sold the property during his imprisonment.