‘My heart is with his family’: F1 champ Hamilton ‘devastated’ by death of volunteer marshal killed when racing car spun off track

1 Aug, 2021 11:37
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute after a marshal died at Brands Hatch © Lee Mills / Action Images via Reuters | © Lars Baron / Reuters
Formula One king Lewis Hamilton has been among those to pay tribute after a volunteer was killed in a horrific tragedy at iconic British racing circuit Brands Hatch, with organizers confirming the tragedy following a bad crash.

The marshal died after a car span off the Kent circuit, which was the home of the British Grand Prix for decades, and rolled several times before colliding with their post, causing a British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) car championship event to be called off for the day.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were unable to save the victim following the harrowing collision on Saturday afternoon.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of a marshal at the Brands Hatch Circuit," current champion Hamilton told his millions of followers on Instagram.

"These volunteer marshals are what makes racing possible. They are heroes. My heart is with his family.”

A spokesman for Kent police said the incident had involved a car and two people on foot, with inquiries carried out and no suspicious circumstances reported.

“The race meeting was immediately suspended and Motorsport UK, together with the event organizer, has begun a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident," said a statement from the sport's governing body, adding that it was "deeply saddened".

"The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal’s family, the organizers of the event, and other members of the motorsport community who were present.”

The club said: “On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by the loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved. It is anticipated that the event will resume on Sunday.”

