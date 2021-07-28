 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Simone Biles pulls out AGAIN at Tokyo 2020, gymnast withdraws from individual all-around competition final

28 Jul, 2021 07:06
Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast, has withdrawn form Thursday's all-around individual final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Reuters
Olympic champion Simone Biles, who sensationally withdrew from the artistic all-round gymnastics final on Tuesday, has now ruled herself out of the all-around individual competition final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A statement from USA Gymnastics on Twitter read: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

