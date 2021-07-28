Simone Biles pulls out AGAIN at Tokyo 2020, gymnast withdraws from individual all-around competition final

Olympic champion Simone Biles, who sensationally withdrew from the artistic all-round gymnastics final on Tuesday, has now ruled herself out of the all-around individual competition final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A statement from USA Gymnastics on Twitter read: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition.

