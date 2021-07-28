Simone Biles pulls out AGAIN at Tokyo 2020, gymnast withdraws from individual all-around competition final
GOLDEN GIRLS: Russian team clinch Olympic gymnastics title to end US dominance in dramatic final after Biles withdraws
A statement from USA Gymnastics on Twitter read: "After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition.
After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021
"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW