 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC champion Usman to settle rivalry with bitter foe Covington in November rematch

27 Jul, 2021 10:02
Get short URL
UFC champion Usman to settle rivalry with bitter foe Covington in November rematch
Usman stopped Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019. © USA Today Sports
UFC welterweight champion Kamara Usman and bitter rival Colby Covington will do battle for the 170lbs strap once more, with a potential meeting at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden this November being lined up.

An official announcement has still not been made, but UFC president Dana White revealed news of the matchup to ESPN on Monday, and hopes that the grudge match will take place in New York City's most iconic arena on November 6.

Former interim champ Covington is the welterweight division's number one contender and had his jaw broken by Usman in their first encounter at UFC 245.

Concluding a bitter build-up where the Donald Trump supporter goaded Usman on subjects such as the criminal past of his now-released but then-incarcerated father, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' won via a fifth-round TKO.

Claiming to have been the victim of poor refereeing, the American has constantly demanded a rematch and has finally gotten his wish after stopping the man Usman succeeded as the ruler of the division, Tyron Woodley, last September.

In the meantime Usman has settled another rivalry with a foe for once and for all, by knocking out Jorge Masvidal at 261 before the Cuban-descent fighter's home state crowd in Florida, and had been accused of ducking Covington.

"As soon as his balls stop shrinking and he comes back to earth, he can fight me again," said 'Chaos' in a recent interview.

"But the thing is, he’s off the grid. He’s probably got his phone on airplane mode, he’s denying all the UFC’s calls.

"He doesn’t want to sign the contract. He’s just hoping some alien invasion happens where he can pick some other lightweight washout to fight."

Covington has finally got his wish now it would seem, and elsewhere another one of Usman's beaten challengers Gilbert Burns has called out fellow title hopeful Leon Edwards for what could be considered an informal eliminator. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies