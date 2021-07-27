UFC champion Usman to settle rivalry with bitter foe Covington in November rematch

UFC welterweight champion Kamara Usman and bitter rival Colby Covington will do battle for the 170lbs strap once more, with a potential meeting at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden this November being lined up.

An official announcement has still not been made, but UFC president Dana White revealed news of the matchup to ESPN on Monday, and hopes that the grudge match will take place in New York City's most iconic arena on November 6.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Former interim champ Covington is the welterweight division's number one contender and had his jaw broken by Usman in their first encounter at UFC 245.

Concluding a bitter build-up where the Donald Trump supporter goaded Usman on subjects such as the criminal past of his now-released but then-incarcerated father, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' won via a fifth-round TKO.

Claiming to have been the victim of poor refereeing, the American has constantly demanded a rematch and has finally gotten his wish after stopping the man Usman succeeded as the ruler of the division, Tyron Woodley, last September.

Kamaru Usman 🆚 Colby Covington was a fantastic fight that gave us great moments from both champion and contender Usman 🆚 Colby 2 will probably be better with a real story line behind it. Super stoked for that fight pic.twitter.com/2TGCvUwTk0 — Steve (@SteveK_MMA) July 26, 2021

In the meantime Usman has settled another rivalry with a foe for once and for all, by knocking out Jorge Masvidal at 261 before the Cuban-descent fighter's home state crowd in Florida, and had been accused of ducking Covington.

"As soon as his balls stop shrinking and he comes back to earth, he can fight me again," said 'Chaos' in a recent interview.

"But the thing is, he’s off the grid. He’s probably got his phone on airplane mode, he’s denying all the UFC’s calls.

"He doesn’t want to sign the contract. He’s just hoping some alien invasion happens where he can pick some other lightweight washout to fight."

🇧🇷 @GilbertDurinho wants his shot at @Leon_edwardsmma as the co-main event to Usman v Covington 2.Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/SzL96XZUi0 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 26, 2021

Covington has finally got his wish now it would seem, and elsewhere another one of Usman's beaten challengers Gilbert Burns has called out fellow title hopeful Leon Edwards for what could be considered an informal eliminator.