England and Manchester United football legend Wayne Rooney alerts police to photos – reports

Former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has reported a string of photos taken of him – shared on social media and allegedly showing him in the company of unknown women – to police, his lawyers have said.

It is unclear when and where the images were taken, and there are no suggestions that married Derby County manager Rooney behaved in any way inappropriately.

One of them appears to depict the 35-year-old asleep in a chair with his hands in his pockets, while the unidentified females pose behind him and another lays on a bed scantily clad.

Underneath the chair, two wine glasses and a series of empty bottles can be seen.

In a video clip which has been seen more than 175,000 times, another girl seemingly breaks wind near Rooney. In another picture, captioned "no words no papz", Rooney is gesticulating with one hand while nursing a glass of wine with the other.

Asleep on the wooden chair in every other picture, another image captioned "Sleepy wayne [sic]" sees a blonde woman posing beside Rooney sticking her tongue out while making a peace sign with two fingers.

In a second selfie appearing to involve a woman making a peace sign, Rooney is captioned asleep with the phrase "X for looks off me n Rooney".

Aother, titled "Mooney Rooney", shows a woman wearing a thong with her skirt around the knees posing near Rooney's face.

While one of the snaps shows a time mark of "8.30", it still unclear whether these pictures were taken in morning or evening and at a hotel or a private address.

In all of them, though, father of four Rooney dons the same black hoodie and black jeans.

There is no suggestion Rooney did anything untoward or behaved inappropriately.

The women are believed to hail from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, which Rooney has links to because his 30-year-old brother, John, played at local team Barrow AFC for two seasons between 2018 and 2020.

On Monday, representatives of the all-time top scorer for Euro 2020 finalists England confirmed that the matter had been reported to Great Manchester Police, who have been pressed by the BBC for comment.

Like Rooney’s lawyers, his agent, Paul Stretford, has refused to comment to the Mirror on the photos, with the outlet directed to PR guru Ian Monk, who is said to be well-known for providing crisis management to scandal-hit celebrities.