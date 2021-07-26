Gold rush: Russian men edge out Japan and China to scoop Olympic title in intense men’s all-round artistic gymnastics final

The Russian men’s artistic gymnastics team picked up their country’s third gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning Monday’s tightly-contested final ahead of Japan and China.

The 2019 world champions, the Russian team of Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavskiy, Artur Dalaloyan and Nikita Nagornyy ended with a score of 262.500 points – a fraction in front of the Japanese team, who finished with 262.397.

China claimed bronze with a total of 261.894.

The result means the Russian men's team go one better than their silver medal last time round at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It's also the first time since the 1996 Games in Atlanta that Russia have won the event.

Competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Russian athletes have now won three golds in Tokyo and 11 medals in total.

The pressure had been on Nagornyy on Monday as he completed his floor routine, knowing that the slightest misstep could hand the title to Japan or China.

But the 24-year-old nailed a score of 14.666 to put his team top of the leaderboard. On hearing that they had been crowned Olympic champions, the Russian team were overcome with emotion as members collapsed to the floor, hugged and shed tears of joy.

Earlier on Monday, Russian fencer Sofia Pozdniakova had defeated countrywoman Sofya Velikaya in their individual sabre final, sparking a gold rush for the nation.

Not long after the men's gymnastic success, Russian taekwondo competitor Maksim Khramtsov won his 80kg final, bringing further gold to the medal count.