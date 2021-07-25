‘A hell of a win’: Massive Olympics shock as France hand USA first loss in 17 years, ending 25-match run of men’s basketball wins

Team USA and its underperforming stars were widely ridiculed online following their latest failure. After losing exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia, they have now been defeated by France in their opening Tokyo 2020 match.

An 83-76 defeat to the French in their maiden Group A outing was a seismic setback, representing the first time that the Americans have been defeated in the tournament since 2004.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Boston Celtics shooting guard Evan Fournier, while reigning defensive player of the year in the NBA Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Frank Ntilikina all put in impressive shifts.

As the dust settled on what was only the losers' sixth loss overall at the Olympics – where they have failed to win gold on just three occasions since their national sport was introduced in 1936 – Fournier had some scathing parting words for Gregg Popovich's men.

France hands the U.S. men's basketball team their first loss in the Olympics since 2004, snapping their 25-game Olympic winning streak.Evan Fournier led the way with 28 points. #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/yWHO5fxPWy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2021

"They are better individually but they can be beaten as a team," he said.

That seemed to be the general consensus across ticked-off Americans on social media.

"USA’s men’s basketball just lost in the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and, honestly, they were beaten by a better team," claimed one critic.

"The days of just showing up and running pickup and having the other team ask for pictures after getting waxed by 40 is over."

USA’s Men’s Basketball just lost in the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and honestly they were beat by a better team. the days of just showing up and running pickup and having the other team ask for pictures after getting waxed by 40 is over. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 25, 2021

"I already know these comments are about to be filled with 'what the f*ck do you, mean better team?'

"France today was a team of individuals while the USA are currently a bunch of individuals who make up a team."

Another offered: "Idea: If Team USA doesn’t win gold… none of the players should be let back in the country."

IDEA: If Team USA doesn’t win gold… None of the players should be let back in the country. pic.twitter.com/527tm9GSLh — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) July 25, 2021

Individual stars were also called out, with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, as usual, bearing the brunt of the abuse.

After watching Durant manage a measly 10 points and more fouls than field-goals, one fan demanded: "Please don't ever call Kevin Durant the best player in the world ever again."

His perceived turncoat nature among some fans was also mocked, with one writing: "Breaking: Kevin Durant demands trade to France."

Kevin Durant did not look like KEVIN DURANT vs France. I did not love it when our entire Olympic team derisively sang Happy Birthday to him - even though it wasn't his birthday. He obviously didn't love it, either. Maybe today was his way of singing Happy Birthday back. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 25, 2021

The USA have won 23 of the 30 Olympic gold medals in male and female basketball, but the warning signs were perhaps signaled when they only finished seventh at the men's Basketball World Cup in 2017.

"They had a good run but we just stuck with our game plan," said Fournier of France's surprise win.

"Second, you have to be honest and look at their roster: they have guys who are pretty tired from playing in the NBA Finals.

"We know they aren’t at full strength yet, but it was a good win regardless for us. It’s a hell of a win, and our country is going to be extremely proud."

Team USA must now beat Iran and the Czech Republic next week to avoid further misery and advance to the medal round.