Football manager and ex-England midfielder Joey Barton charged with assault by beating over attack that left wife with head injury

Ex-Man City and Newcastle star Joey Barton will appear in court over an alleged assault that left his wife with a head injury days before their wedding anniversary, with police confirming an incident at a London house last month.

The 38-year-old, who also played for Burnley and Queens Park Rangers during his 269 Premier League appearances, was arrested over the alleged offense at a home in Kew, south-west London on June 2.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges in a statement, adding that Barton, of Cheshire in the north-west of the UK, will appear at a magistrates' court on Monday after being charged with assault by beating.

"The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property... in which a woman received a head injury," the statement added. "London Ambulance Service did not attend.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged," it finished.

The couple have been together for more than a decade and have two children, Cassius and Pieta.

They were due to celebrate their second wedding anniversary days before Barton's alleged attack.

Georgia took to Instagram in the weeks that followed to post a commemorative message in her husband's honor.

"Happy Father’s Day –the kids absolutely adore you," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the one-cap England international with his offspring. "Thank you for everything you do to them."

UK outlet The Sun has said that the country's League Managers’ Association refused to comment on the development.