Vitalina Batsarashkina wins 1st gold for Russia, setting Olympic RECORD in women's 10m pistol event in Tokyo

Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina has won the women's 10-meter air pistol event, setting a new Olympic record in Tokyo. Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova won the silver, while China’s Jiang Ranxin bagged the bronze.

Batsarashkina set a record of 240.3 points, with a 0.9 lead over Kostadinova, winning her first Olympic gold in Tokyo – five years after taking silver at the Rio Games.

🥇🔥ДАААААААААА! Виталина Бацарашкина выигрывает первое золото для нашей команды на Олимпийских играх в Токио! Браво, Виталина👏Блестящая стрельба в финале!#КомандаОКР#ROCTeam#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/3WgcCVmB9E — Olympic Russia (@Olympic_Russia) July 25, 2021

While China's Jiang bested the qualifying rounds (with an Olympic record of her own of 587 points), she was eventually eliminated with a bronze.

On Saturday, another Russian shooter, Anastasiia Galashina, claimed silver in a tense women’s 10-meter air rifle event.

Tokyo Olympics entered its second day on Sunday, with multiple medal events in archery, cycling, diving, fencing, judo, skateboarding, weightlifting and swimming.

