Chinese shooter Qian Yang narrowly beats Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina & sets Olympic RECORD in battle for first Tokyo gold medal

China's Yang Qian has won the women's 10-meter air rifle competition just ahead of Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina, bagging the first gold medal up for grabs in Tokyo, while the bronze went to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

The Chinese shooter set a new Olympic record of 251.8 points, with a small lead over the Russian, who scored 251.1. Galashina’s last shot was also her worst, at a strikingly low 8.9, which allowed Yang to seal her victory with a mediocre but sufficient enough 9.8.

Christen was eliminated with a score of 230.6, but nevertheless took the first bronze for Switzerland.

🥈Серебро в пневматической винтовке 10 метров!Спасибо, Настя! pic.twitter.com/SWZk8Fd6oL — Olympic Russia (@Olympic_Russia) July 24, 2021

The women's 10-meter air rifle shooting match-up was the first medal event of the Tokyo Olympics, with more opportunities in women's weightlifting, men's cycling, archery, fencing, judo and taekwondo set for later on Saturday.

Grandios, die erste Medaille für die Schweiz. Nina Christen gewinnt Bronze! 🇨🇭🔥🎉 #AllIn4Tokyo#SwissTeam@swissshooting ***Tout simplement grandiose. La première médaille pour la Suisse. Nina Christen gagne le bronze! pic.twitter.com/3wZrX3lGT5 — Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) July 24, 2021

