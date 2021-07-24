 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese shooter Qian Yang narrowly beats Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina & sets Olympic RECORD in battle for first Tokyo gold medal

24 Jul, 2021 03:22
China's Yang Qian, Russia's Anastasiia Galashina, and Nina Christen of Switzerland celebrate on the podium ©  Reuters / Ann Wang
China's Yang Qian has won the women's 10-meter air rifle competition just ahead of Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina, bagging the first gold medal up for grabs in Tokyo, while the bronze went to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

The Chinese shooter set a new Olympic record of 251.8 points, with a small lead over the Russian, who scored 251.1. Galashina’s last shot was also her worst, at a strikingly low 8.9, which allowed Yang to seal her victory with a mediocre but sufficient enough 9.8.

Christen was eliminated with a score of 230.6, but nevertheless took the first bronze for Switzerland.

The women's 10-meter air rifle shooting match-up was the first medal event of the Tokyo Olympics, with more opportunities in women's weightlifting, men's cycling, archery, fencing, judo and taekwondo set for later on Saturday.

