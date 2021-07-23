‘This is his home’: Manchester United confirm signing of England star Jadon Sancho with love letter to ‘young king’ in $100MN deal

Jadon Sancho has described his $100 million move to Manchester United as a "dream come true", posing with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and being serenaded by the club after sealing his move ahead of the new Premier League season.

England sensation Sancho endured a miserable end to a memorable Euro 2020 campaign less than two weeks ago, becoming one of three Three Lions stars to miss a penalty in an agonizing defeat on penalties to Italy following a 1-1 draw in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The flying full-back who scored the opener that day, Luke Shaw, is now one of his team-mates after United finalized one of the most hotly-anticipated signings of the summer, ending Sancho's successful four-year introduction to senior football at Borussia Dortmund, where he has become one of German top flight the Bundesliga's most decorated talents.

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day," said Sancho, who began in the youth ranks at Watford as a child before joining United's arch-rivals, Manchester City, as a 14-year-old.

Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.

"The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

"This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Solskjaer is desperate to gain ground on City after second-placed United finish 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's side at the end of last season, in which the Red Devils were also knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final as the rookie manager's quest for his first trophy in charge went on.

“Jadon epitomizes the type of player I want to bring to the club," Solskjaer said, having watched Sancho score 50 goals and provide 64 assists for Dortmund.

"He is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United. He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

"His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

"For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad. We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

The club's social media team did not miss the opportunity for a soundbite, calling their newest arrival a "young king" and telling fans "you love to see it" alongside snaps of Sancho in their red and white home kit.

"Roses are red, Jadon is too," they offered. "Defenders, be ready: Sancho is ready to bring that street flair to United.

Solskjaer's side begin their campaign with the visit of Leeds on August 14.