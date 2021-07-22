‘Boobs fix everything’: UFC mom Miesha Tate shares breastfeeding pic after triumphant return to octagon (PHOTO)

Former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has become the latest 'UFC mom' to register a win in the octagon following her successful comeback last weekend, and has celebrated by sharing a photo ahead of World Breastfeeding Week.

Tate, 34, defeated fight veteran Marion Reneau in Las Vegas last Saturday night to score her first win in the UFC cage since she claimed the bantamweight championship with a win against Holly Holm back in 2016.

She surrendered her championship just one fight later against female pound-for-pound great Amanda Nunes, before losing again to Raquel Pennington - who was a former student of Tate's on a season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' - in New York City just five months later.

An emotional Tate announced her decision to step away from the sport inside Madison Square Garden following that loss, telling the capacity crowd that she "love(s) this sport forever but it's not my time anymore."

However, as has been noted on several occasions in the past, retirements in mixed martial arts are often a temporary endeavor and this also proved true for Tate who confirmed in March that her UFC career would recommence this summer.

In her time away from the cage, though, Tate joined the ranks of being a 'UFC mom' along with the likes of Michelle Waterson, Mackenzie Dern, Nina and Amanda Nunes and Sara McMann - and has taken to social media to show fans a breastfeeding shot of her youngest child Daxton Nunez who she had with MMA fighter Johnny Nunez in June of last year.

"Got problems?" she wrote along with the sequence of two photographs, the first showing her crying son and the second of which shows him calmed down while being breast-fed.

"Boobs fix everything," she added.

Following her comeback win, Tate maintained that she isn't just here to make up the numbers - and is focused on one day reclaiming the 135lbs title she lost to Nunes some five years ago.

It won't be easy. Nunes has won eight straight fights in the time that Tate has been absent from the octagon, marking herself clearly as the most successful female fighter in UFC history.

Tate, though, says she is taking her comeback bid one step at a time.

"I think it’s very important that I get that win and I don’t look too far ahead, you know?" she said prior to her outing against Reneau.

"I am somebody who has short-term, mid-term, long-term goals, so there’s a way that I would like for it to go in a perfect world, but I know that I need to accomplish this.

"It’s imperative that I get this win for my trajectory, and, you know, I think it’s not unrealistic to say that if I have the performances that I’m planning on having, that it could be as little as three fights until I’m back into a title shot.

"If I’m beating (people) and I’m continuing to move up and I’m climbing the ranks, you know, that I think is a fair assumption, but I just want to start with Saturday, and see how that goes."