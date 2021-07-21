Australian teen triathlete star Alexa Leary fighting for life in induced coma after horror bicycle crash

Australian 19-year-old triathlete Alexa Leary has been left in an induced coma and is now fighting for her life after suffering a horror accident during her usual bike ride on the Sunshine Coast this past weekend.

Leary has been transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital after the incident in Pomona.

In addition to suffering a fractured scapula, ribs, shoulder blade and wrist, a major knee injury plus a collapsed lung, her loved ones have been informed that the youngster has suffered major brain damage, with blood clots also discovered on her brain.

Taking to Instagram, her sister Maddy said that the blood clots were the biggest concern and doctors had initially vowed to tackle them yesterday.

Last night however, Maddy revealed "they didn’t touch the blood clots today. They said maybe tomorrow, instead."

Leary is a competitive triathlete in addition to a trainer at F45 Noosa, who offered their support in a post.

"We are all feeling the effect of Alexa’s situation and it’s rocked us. We are trying to continue life as normal but under the smiles we are beyond broken," it began.

"Her family are standing by…taking each moment she doesn’t decline as a mini victory.

"We need to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers, they need us and we need Lex to pull through.

"Lexi girl, you are stronger than you know, braver than us all and we totally know you will conquer this mountain. Come on Lexi, we are all waiting for you."

Noosa 45 reeled off Leary's injuries and divulged that she also has blood clots in her neck.

"Her family are standing by, day by day, minute by minute, taking each moment where she doesn’t decline as a mini victory," they added.

"Her amazingly generous and caring parents, Russell (Big Dog) and Belinda, her brothers, sisters, boyfriend, extended family and friends are all struggling with the situation, especially due to the harsh Covid restrictions making being with Lex almost impossible...heartbreaking."

Some of the listed individuals have also passed comment, with Alexa’s boyfriend Will O’Dwyer posting photos of her and demanding she "stay strong my darling, I love you, you can do this".

On Facebook, Belinda said that doctors needed to "take the risk" to distribute blood thinners to prevent the clots from taking her daughter's life.

Brother Max said that his sister, who was elsewhere been described as "beautiful", "bubbly" and "strong", is "a ray of sunshine" and said that the Leary household "has never been so cold".

"You have always been strong and it’s not fair how much s*** you have been through this year; but you have to keep fighting … We want our big sister back," he pleaded.

Race Pace Coaching wrote that Alexa is "an awesome and tough athlete" and as "tenacious as they come".

"She will need every ounce of her resilience over coming days and into the future with a long period of hospitalization appearing inevitable," said the group.