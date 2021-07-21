‘Legend’: Brazilian queen Marta scores for FIFTH Olympics in a row as she opens account against China at Tokyo Games (VIDEO)

Marta took her tally to 111 goals in 160 appearances as she scored twice for Brazil in a 5-0 demolition of China as the Olympic Games finally got underway in Tokyo after it was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 12 teams in the Tokyo Games women's football tournament will take to the field on Wednesday two days before Friday's official opening ceremony – and Marta, one of the most famous names in women's football, certainly didn't waste any time in getting on the scoresheet as Brazil routed China with five unanswered goals in their maiden assignment.

Marta, who is a six-time women's World Player of the Year, scored in each half to take her all-time Olympics tally to 12 goals and means she has netted for her team in each of the past five Olympic Games – becoming the first player, male or female, to achieve that feat.

Marta has now scored 111 goals in 160 appearances for Brazil 🇧🇷👑 (4-0)#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/oiUA3gt51L — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) July 21, 2021

The goals also lifts Marta to second place all-time in the Olympics scoring list as she moves past Canada's Christine Sinclair and just two behind her compatriot Christaine – a record which seems primed to be broke in the coming days.

Marta, though, isn't even the most experienced member of her team, as Formiga also broke new ground by becoming the oldest player ever at the Olympics at the age of 43 in what is her SEVENTH appearance at the Summer Games.

Marta's 111 goals, though, stands her alone in Brazilian footballing folklore – with no player, male or female, having scored more times in the country's famous yellow strip.

Marta dedicates her second goal for Brazil today to her fiancee and Orlando Pride teammate Toni Pressley.(📸: Reuters/Molly Darlington) pic.twitter.com/CCbw7eqSNS — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) July 21, 2021

Marta has now scored in each of the last 5 OlympicsLEGEND pic.twitter.com/RNbAlMEwRH — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 21, 2021

She is widely regarded as the best women's player in history, and can also claim the honor of being the top scorer in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup with 17 goals.

Her playing career has seen her represent teams in Brazil and Sweden and has since 2017 been a member of the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States where she helped them to the playoffs for the first time last season.

Marta will look to add to her impressive tally in two further group games at the Olympics against the Netherlands and Zambia as Brazil's women's team look to claim their first ever gold medal at the event – having lost in both the 2004 and 2008 finals.

She is in a relationship with her Orlando Pride teammate Toni Pressley, who she paid tribute to with a celebration of one of her strikes against China.