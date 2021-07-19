Debonking the myth: Irish gymnast bounces on ‘anti-sex’ Olympic beds in Tokyo to show they ARE strong enough for athlete action

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has appeared to dispel the “myth” that Olympic bosses designed cardboard beds to dissuade athletes from getting up close and personal at this year’s Covid-hit Games in Tokyo.

Rumors have swirled online that the flimsy-looking beds in Tokyo are a way to prevent famously randy athletes from bonking at the Olympic Village when they are meant to be social distancing.

The theory of the ‘anti-sex’ beds was cranked up a notch when US distance runner Paul Chelimo posted a viral tweet in which he claimed the sleeping arrangements were aimed at “avoiding intimacy among athletes."

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletesBeds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” wrote the 5,000m silver medalist.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”

But Irish gymnast McClenaghan, 21, has demonstrated first-hand just how sturdy the beds actually are.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

“In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds are meant to be anti-sex. They’re made out of cardboard, yes. But apparently they’re meant to break at any sudden movements,” said McClenaghan as he bounced up and down forcefully on his bed in a clip posted on Twitter.

“It’s fake news!”

The official Olympic account shared the clip, writing: “Thanks for debunking the myth. You heard it first from Team Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan – the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”

The beds are designed by Airweave, which has churned out more than 18,000 of them for the Games.

SUSTAINABLE BEDDING: Athletes at the #Tokyo2020@Olympics will sleep on beds made from recycled cardboard and customizable mattresses by Japanese bedding company @airweave_. #sportsbizpic.twitter.com/W0tYkVlhgW — J.W. Cannon (@cannonjw) July 16, 2021

Despite McClenaghan’s demonstration of his bed’s strength, organizers are still unlikely to encourage frisky athletes to test out their full force.

The International Olympic Committee has said that residents of the Olympic Village must observe social distancing guidelines to reduce the likelihood of a Covid outbreak, threatening potential sanctions against those who don’t comply.

But in keeping with Olympic tradition athletes will still reportedly be handed out around 150,000 free condoms, although only when they are leaving the Village as a parting souvenir.