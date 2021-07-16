Bryson Dechambeau branded ‘stupid’ by his own club supplier after saying his driver ‘sucked’ in latest golf tantrum

Bryson Dechambeau is embroiled in a feud with his own club manufacturer, Cobra, Cfter they called him "stupid" for saying that his driver "sucked" in the controversial golf star's latest tantrum on the fairway.

After shooting a 71 in his round at The Open in Sandwich, close to the UK Kent coast, Dechambeau lay the blame at his Cobra Radspeed driver, a club which had been specifically designed for him by the supplier, saying: "The driver sucks.

"It’s not a good face for me and we’re still trying to figure out how to make good on the mishits. I’m living on the razor’s edge.

"It’s a golf course that’s pretty short, so when I hit the driver and it doesn’t go on the fairway, if it’s not in the first cut, it’s in the hay. It’s tough for me to get it on to the green and control that."

Cobra, though, weren't going to take Dechambeau's criticism without riposte. Ben Schomin, who is the tour operations manager for Cobra-Puma Golf, shot back at Dechambeau, suggesting that the American's association with the group has caused them repeated headaches.

"It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid," Schomin said. "He has never really been happy, ever. It’s very rare where he’s happy. Everybody is bending over backwards."

The driver in question was painstakingly designed to suit Dechambeau's specific requirements – with the club an inch shorter than regular standard and the club face angled at just five degrees as opposed to the usual 16.

Cobra have also utilized technology to analyse Dechambeau's swing to better understand the specific requirements he needs in his clubs, but Schomin says that the Dechambeau's complaints make him seem like "an eight-year old".

"We’re trying to get this into the pipeline faster and Bryson knows it," he said. "It’s like an eight-year old that gets mad at you. They might fly off the handle and say, 'I hate you', but then you go, 'Whoa, no you don’t.'

"We know as adults they don’t really mean that and I know if I cornered Bryson right now and asked, 'What the hell did you say that for?', he would say he didn’t really mean to say it – but it’s still not cool."

Dechambeau, though, has since issued an apology for his latest outburst which he admits was "very unprofessional". "The comment I made today in my post-round interview was very unprofessional," he wrote on Instagram.

"My frustrations and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment.

"Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in golf industry and make an incredible product. Their team is like family to me – especially Ben Schomin, who has been there for me every step of the way since I started my career.

"I deeply regret the words I used earlier. I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions."