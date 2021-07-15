English club Portsmouth investigating reports that academy players were among those who racially abused England stars online

English side Portsmouth are conducting an investigation into reports that a host of their academy players were among those who directed racial abuse towards the trio of England players who missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to vile racist abuse online after they missed crucial spot-kicks in England's penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the last weekend's final.

The public outcry at the torrent of abusive messages directed at the players has prompted a widespread discussion in England, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing on Wednesday the toughening up of legislation aimed at combating racism in football, which could see fans convicted of racist behavior being banned from attending football matches in England for life.

But it seems that the problem isn't just from fans but from some players, too.

There is no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind at Portsmouth FC or any other organization with which I’m affiliated. We won’t tolerate it, and there will be appropriate consequences for anyone who engages in racist behavior in social media or elsewhere. — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) July 14, 2021

Reports have emerged that English League One side Portsmouth are conducting an investigation into allegations that several of their under-18 players used racist terminology when referring to three aforementioned players in an online group chat that has since been leaked online.

Portsmouth are understood to have launched an internal review into the allegations, and said in a statement: "Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy U18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

"The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed. Portsmouth football club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole."

The Portsmouth Supporters’ Trust [PST], meanwhile, said that it was "shocked and appalled" at the allegations being made against members of the club's youth team, adding that abusive language such as that said to be contained within the offending group chat has "no place in football or anywhere else in society".

"Following discussions with the club, we are aware of the seriousness and urgency that this matter is being dealt with," they announced. "The PST is fiercely opposed to all forms of discrimination and abuse. These vile and abhorrent messages have no place in football or anywhere else in society."

Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner also addressed the allegations on Twitter, writing that there is no place for "hatred or bigotry of any kind" at the club.

