‘You’re addicted’: Bare knuckle sensation VanZant says her life ‘finally began’ when she left MMA, claims deodorant causes cancer

Social media pin-up Paige VanZant has questioned MMA fighter pay and claimed that her life started when she left the UFC last year, speaking to fans during a session in which she also claimed that deodorant causes cancer.

Hugely popular VanZant ended a spell of almost six years with the UFC more than a year ago, leaving after a third defeat in four fights for the promotion amid rumblings over fighter pay that continue to be an issue for some fighters and in the media today.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of the fact that she makes more money from her audience of millions on social media than she did in the octagon, and VanZant has added to her hefty income by joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), as well as setting up her own subscription-based site where fans can pay to access her latest scantily-clad photosets.

While Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are thought to have made millions of dollars from their UFC 264 showdown at the weekend, UFC president Dana White has seen public campaigns from some fighters to increase bonuses and renumeration, including a high-profile critic in rookie boxer and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul.

White has defended himself and won backing from the likes of UFC legend Chael Sonnen, but highly marketable VanZant evidently still feels that combatants are underpaid in the discipline.

"You tell me," she replied when asked by a fan about the topic. "I left MMA and my life finally began."

VanZant and her next opponent, Rachael Ostovich, both make expert use of their huge social media fanbases for commercial opportunities, with Ostovich's other business avenues including beauty products and modeling calendars.

Ostovich last fought in the UFC in November and had faced VanZant in her previous fight, losing via a second-round submission in February 2019.

Her rival will hope to repeat that win and secure her first BKFC victory when they meet in July 23, sharing snaps from sparring, telling fans about her adoration for MMA fighter husband Austin Vanderford and even holding forth on what fragrances she wears in the gym during a question-and-answer session.

"None," she told a follower when she was asked whether she dons deodorant during her demanding training regime.

"I figure there is always a man in the gym who smells worse than I do. Also, it clogs your pores and causes cancer. Sweating is good for you."

A cynic told VanZant: "You joke with Austin about his addiction to gaming but your addiction to attention on here isn't any better."

The former flyweight fired back: "You're addicted to these nuts. Also, I'm a business, man. All day, every day. That's why I'm paid."