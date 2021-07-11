Ecstatic Italian football fans celebrate Euro 2020 victory (VIDEOS)

Wild celebrations have erupted all across Italy and beyond after the country claimed the European football championship trophy for the first time since 1968, after defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Thousands of football fans have taken to the streets of Rome, Naples, Milan and numerous smaller cities all across Italy on Sunday night, after their team upset England in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 deadlock and extra time at Wembley, London.

Huge crowds marched through Rome waving flags as cars honked non-stop, marking the historic victory.

Dozens of fireworks illuminated the skies of Naples, with no signs of celebrations winding down any time soon.

Napoli right now 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹And will not stop anytime soon pic.twitter.com/mhjmHChBRP — Simone Liguori (@Leta_HS) July 11, 2021

In Milan, ecstatic fans were seen jumping on top of trams and burning flares.

The joy reverberated not only across the country, but over the world, reaching as far as Australia. Hundreds of fans who watched the nail-biting Euro 2020 finals in Melbourne's Italian precinct exploded in celebrations once their team claimed the victory.

