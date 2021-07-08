‘Time to go’: Tennis legend cops cancel calls after he brands beauty ‘very pretty’, claims Hungary has ‘the most beautiful women’

The stunning partner of tennis star Marton Fucsovics has been at the center of a blazing cancel culture row after being described as "very pretty" by a former champion during a BBC broadcast from Wimbledon, outraging some viewers.

Glamorous Anett Boszormenyi, who enjoys posting photos from tournaments, lounging in bikinis in sun-soaked locations and posing with the likes of Swiss great Roger Federer, was picked out by the cameras as she watched the world number 48 lose in straight sets to Novak Djokovic on center court at the All England Club.

On analysis duties for a vast UK audience, three-time Wimbledon winner Becker was clearly impressed by Boszormenyi, praising her looks and her nation to broadcaster John Inverdale.

“They do say they have the most beautiful women in Hungary," suggested the admiring German great. "I wouldn’t know that, but she’s certainly very pretty.”

Photogenic Boszormenyi is a fashion and motoring fan who has portrayed herself by iconic landmarks, on the grass and in the stands at Wimbledon and the US Open and getting hot and steamy with Fucsovics in an outdoor pool.

Her thousands of social media followers agree with new fan Becker's assessment, but his remarks drew fury from some.

"Boris Becker shows his misogyny, toxic masculinity and everyday sexism towards Annette Boszormenyi," said one, sharing a shot of his remarks from a newspaper story about the controversy they had provoked.

"[Her] fiance is Marton Fucsovics, a tennis player currently playing at Wimbledon. These comments harm. Time for him to go. Sack Boris Becker."

Another told the BBC: "You seriously need to reconsider having older male commentators talking about women on your channel. Sexist."

Stephanie Hilborne, the CEO of Women in Sport, told MailOnline that her organization had worked for decades to "change sporting culture" and "end the objectification of women".

Screenshot from somewhere else. Boris Becker shows his #misogyny, #ToxicMasculinity and #everydaysexism, toward Annette Boszormenyi, whose fiancé is Márton Fucsovics’s, a tennis player, currently playing at Wimbledon. These comments harm. Time for him to go. #sackborisbeckerpic.twitter.com/R4gF1Tz4v3 — Matt Harris (@mattharrispsy) July 8, 2021

Funny how the generation that have Nicki Minaj, WAP, Love Island, and watch free porn by the millions, get triggered by Boris Becker saying Hungarian women are beautiful. 🤣 — Scipio (@ScipioLondinium) July 8, 2021

"When two men are comfortable talking about women in this way, never mind on live TV, it shows there is still more to do," she added.

"We need everyone to understand how this impacts on women and girls. Shouldn't we be inspiring the next generation of girls to play sport rather than talking about what women look like?"

Becker supporters were mystified by the fuss. "I cannot believe that we’re at a point, culturally, where saying that a woman is pretty creates an international incident," rued one. "It’s so stupid."

Another said the row was a sign of "so much bullsh*t in this idiotic liberal world."

"Just found out Boris Becker was canceled over night for saying Fucsovics’ fiancée was 'very pretty'," said one reader. "What the f*ck?"

A critic of Becker's detractors argued: "Funny how the generation that have [pop star] Nicki Minaj, [female empowerment song] WAP, [salacious reality TV show] Love Island and watch free porn by the millions get triggered by Boris Becker saying Hungarian women are beautiful."

In a statement, the BBC told the i: “Boris Becker made a light-hearted comment that was not intended to cause offence.”

Co-commentator Inverdale, who once drew hundreds of complaints for suggesting that Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli was "never going to be a looker", did not comment on Boszormenyi's looks.

"That's quite a good name for the partner of a tennis player," he instead quipped. "It's always good to have a partner called Anett. I'd like to thank my Christmas cracker from 1978 for that joke."

Becker has encountered trouble for playboy antics in the past. Dubbed 'Bonking Boris' by British tabloids, he was rumored to have been distracted by then-girlfriend Benedicte Courtin – the daughter of Monaco’s chief of police – when he suffered a shock defeat at Wimbledon at the height of his career.

He posed nude with model wife Barbara Feltus for a magazine in the early 1990s, then was involved in a $25 million divorce settlement after having a fling with Russian model Angela Ermakova in a broom closet at a Japanese restaurant in London while his pregnant partner was in hospital.

"Five minutes' small talk and then straight away into the nearest possible place and down to business," Becker admitted of the incident in his 2003 autobiography.

The 53-year-old is never shy to speak his mind. Last year, he was labeled a "doughnut" by current tennis wildman Nick Kyrgios in a row over world number one Novak Djokovic, with Becker branding the Australian a "rat".