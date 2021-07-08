Celtic send striker Leigh Griffiths home from training camp amid police probe into ‘inappropriate messages’ to underage girl

Celtic's Scotland international striker Leigh Griffiths has been sent home from the club's training camp in Newport after police launched a probe into allegations that the footballer had been acting inappropriately online.

Police Scotland say that they have been "made aware" of allegations against Griffiths, 30, which suggest that he had sent a series of improper messages to a 15-year-old girl on social media.

The force said that they "are making enquiries and assessing for criminality", while Celtic also said that that they are aware of the situation and have opted to dismiss Griffiths from pre-season training camp until the situation is clarified.

"We have been made aware of online comments concerning Leigh Griffiths. The club will now look into this matter carefully," Celtic announced in a statement. "Leigh has left the training camp as we do this.

"It would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this time."

Griffiths signed a new one-year with Celtic this month to extend his stay in Glasgow after first signing for the club in 2014 from English side Wolves. During his spell in Scotland, he has won seven league titles and was voted the Scottish player of the year for the 2015-16 campaign.

His career at the Scottish giants appeared to have stalled in recent months after he lost his place in then-boss Neil Lennon's starting lineup amid criticism of his poor physical condition when he returned to training after Covid-19 lockdown.

Also on rt.com Former Arsenal ace jailed for sexual activity with 14-yo girl

He was also omitted from Scotland boss Steve Clarke's squad for the European Championships.

However, his future with the club had appeared bright under the tenure of new boss Ange Postecoglou, who revealed in recent days that he had enjoyed "positive conversations" with Griffiths about his role in the team and what was to be expected from him.

Griffiths' time at the club could draw to a close if the police probe finds him to have acted inappropriately with an underage girl, while he could also face criminal charges should sufficient evidence be uncovered by police during their investigation.