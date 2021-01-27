Former Arsenal ace jailed for sexual activity with 14-yo girl

Ex-Bradford City winger Tyrell Robinson, who was also a member Arsenal's academy, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting to sexual activity with an underage girl.

His friend Korie Berman received six years in jail after being found guilty of five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14.

Robinson invited three underage girls to his flat in Bradford in August 2018 with Berman also joining the party.

The ex-player, who was subsequently sacked by Bradford, knew about the girls’ age, as he discussed with Berman that they were underage, joking on Snapchat about feeling like pedophiles.

"Bro, I feel like a paedo," Berman messaged Robinson.

The three girls, who had been drinking, came to the players' flat where Berman and Robinson gave them more alcohol.

Robinson took his victim to his bedroom and had sex with her, while Berman had sex with the other two girls who said they had little or no recollection of what he had done to them.

Robinson also took a photograph of his flatmate, Berman, lying in bed with the two naked victims before sending the photo to him on Snapchat.

Judge Richard Mansell, who delivered the verdict at Bradford Crown Court, said that the harm the two men caused was "considerable."

"The harm you have caused to the three young girls and their families is considerable. It is perfectly clear that you were sexually attracted to one or more of these girls,” he said.