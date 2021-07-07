‘Dance now!’ Messi SAVAGELY taunts ex-teammate Mina in shootout as Argentina beat Colombia to book Copa America final (VIDEO)

A pumped-up Lionel Messi taunted former Barcelona teammate Yerry Mina after the defender missed his spot kick for Colombia in their shootout defeat to Argentina in the Copa America semi-final.

Messi and Argentina set up a showdown with Brazil in Saturday’s South American showpiece by prevailing 3-2 on penalties against Colombia after the scores had finished level at 1-1 in normal time.

Messi had laid on the assist for Lautaro Martinez’s seventh-minute opening goal for Argentina but they were pegged back by a second-half finish from Luis Diaz.

The match went to penalties and Messi stepped up first to score from the spot, as did Juan Cuadrado for the Colombians.

Both Rodrigo De Paul and Davinson Sanchez then missed their efforts, before Leandro Paredes edged Argentina 2-1 in front.

The came Everton defender Mina – a former teammate of Messi’s at Barcelona.

Mina had been on target from the spot in Colombia’s quarter-final shootout win against Uruguay, breaking into a jig and sucking his thumb after scoring on that occasion – despite his effort not even being the decisive penalty.

This time though, Mina was on the wrong end of the mind games from Argentine stopper Emiliano Martinez, who acrobatically dived to his left to stop the effort from the Colombia star.

A fired-up Messi was immediately heard screaming “dance now, dance now!” at Mina as the camera cut to him.

Emi to Yerry Mina before saving his penalty:“You’re nervous, eh? I can tell you’re nervous. I know where you’re going to shoot. Watch and see how I’m gonna eat you up".A Monster 💪🏼pic.twitter.com/fMrXIeutgI — Angad ¹⁰ • #DembeleOUT (@LM10_Angad) July 7, 2021

“Messi screaming ‘Dance now, Dance now!’ at a shellshocked Yerry Mina after the Everton man had his penalty saved by Villa keeper Emi Martinez, who'd also hurled a flurry of insults Yerry's way to put him off," said South American football writer Carl Worswick.

"Such sh*thousery. So South American. So good.”

Aston Villa keeper Martinez was the hero for his team, also saving Edwin Cardona’s effort to send Argentina into Sunday’s heavyweight showdown with tournament hosts Brazil at the iconic Maracana.

⛔Arturo Vidal⛔Davinson Sánchez⛔Yerry Mina⛔Edwin CardonaEmi Martinez has saved four penalties so far at this year's Copa America, helping Argentina to their third final in the last four Copa America competitions. What a keeper! #avfc#ARGCOL#Argentinapic.twitter.com/eV8wUsbIQU — Aston Villa Statto (@AVFCStatto) July 7, 2021

The shootout victory triggered jubilation for Messi, who has been inspired during this year’s tournament, scoring four times and providing five assists in six games – including for Lautaro Martinez against Colombia.

The Argentine skipper was subjected to some rough treatment against their opponents, being pictured bleeding from his ankle after a challenge from Frank Fabra.

Messi played out the game before scoring his penalty and celebrating wildly with the team at the end – in scenes which were held up as proof that he cares just as much about success for his country as he does with club team Barcelona.

Messi gets so much grief playing for Argentina but this Messi-cam of the shootout last night shows how much it means to him and what a leader he is. Would be brilliant if Argentina can do it in the final against Brazil. pic.twitter.com/Ls6J50LQb9 — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) July 7, 2021

No matter how many times Lionel Messi has been knocked down with Argentina his Love and passion never dies. You can see what it means to him❤️ pic.twitter.com/5VbqQNvfhW — vinar ✪ #LM7 (@vinarr__) July 7, 2021

Messi is aiming to win a first piece of major silverware with his country at senior level as La Albicelesteaim to end their 28-year wait for Copa America glory.

Messi has been on the losing side in each of the three Copa America finals he has played in, famously quitting the national team in distraught circumstances after missing a penalty in a shootout defeat to Chile in 2016.

This time he will be hoping things are different against Brazil on Sunday.