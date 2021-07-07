 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Dance now!’ Messi SAVAGELY taunts ex-teammate Mina in shootout as Argentina beat Colombia to book Copa America final (VIDEO)

7 Jul, 2021 11:00
Messi mocked former Barcelona teammate Mina after his penalty miss. © Twitter
A pumped-up Lionel Messi taunted former Barcelona teammate Yerry Mina after the defender missed his spot kick for Colombia in their shootout defeat to Argentina in the Copa America semi-final.

Messi and Argentina set up a showdown with Brazil in Saturday’s South American showpiece by prevailing 3-2 on penalties against Colombia after the scores had finished level at 1-1 in normal time.

Messi had laid on the assist for Lautaro Martinez’s seventh-minute opening goal for Argentina but they were pegged back by a second-half finish from Luis Diaz.

The match went to penalties and Messi stepped up first to score from the spot, as did Juan Cuadrado for the Colombians.

Messi scored his spot kick for Argentina. © Reuters

Both Rodrigo De Paul and Davinson Sanchez then missed their efforts, before Leandro Paredes edged Argentina 2-1 in front.

The came Everton defender Mina – a former teammate of Messi’s at Barcelona.

Mina had been on target from the spot in Colombia’s quarter-final shootout win against Uruguay, breaking into a jig and sucking his thumb after scoring on that occasion – despite his effort not even being the decisive penalty.

This time though, Mina was on the wrong end of the mind games from Argentine stopper Emiliano Martinez, who acrobatically dived to his left to stop the effort from the Colombia star.

A fired-up Messi was immediately heard screaming “dance now, dance now!” at Mina as the camera cut to him.

“Messi screaming ‘Dance now, Dance now!’ at a shellshocked Yerry Mina after the Everton man had his penalty saved by Villa keeper Emi Martinez, who'd also hurled a flurry of insults Yerry's way to put him off," said South American football writer Carl Worswick.

"Such sh*thousery. So South American. So good.” 

Aston Villa keeper Martinez was the hero for his team, also saving Edwin Cardona’s effort to send Argentina into Sunday’s heavyweight showdown with tournament hosts Brazil at the iconic Maracana.

The shootout victory triggered jubilation for Messi, who has been inspired during this year’s tournament, scoring four times and providing five assists in six games – including for Lautaro Martinez against Colombia. 

The Argentine skipper was subjected to some rough treatment against their opponents, being pictured bleeding from his ankle after a challenge from Frank Fabra.

Messi played out the game before scoring his penalty and celebrating wildly with the team at the end – in scenes which were held up as proof that he cares just as much about success for his country as he does with club team Barcelona.

Messi is aiming to win a first piece of major silverware with his country at senior level as La Albicelesteaim to end their 28-year wait for Copa America glory.

Messi has been on the losing side in each of the three Copa America finals he has played in, famously quitting the national team in distraught circumstances after missing a penalty in a shootout defeat to Chile in 2016.

This time he will be hoping things are different against Brazil on Sunday.  

