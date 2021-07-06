Woman asks Irish police to release findings of investigation into Conor McGregor in ‘personal injury’ probe – reports

A woman making a 'personal injury' claim against UFC star Conor McGregor has petitioned Irish police to hand over their findings into a criminal investigation of the world famous sports star, according to reports.

The unnamed woman's legal team has asked An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, to make available every shred of evidence from a 2018 investigation into McGregor ahead of a potential civil claim against the sportsman.

The Gardai investigated McGregor after allegations of 'personal injury' were made against him late that year, with the fighter denying any involvement in the matter.

He was called in by officers for official questioning but was subsequently released without charge. A file was then prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who ultimately decided that there was no sufficient evidence against McGregor with which to prosecute him.

However, the Mirror reports that the woman in question is now seeking to be given the results of the official probe into McGregor as she pursues a civil claim against the Dubliner which some speculate could develop into a multimillion-dollar lawsuit.

Among the evidence being sought by the woman's legal team is CCTV footage, witness statements, along with anything else which was brought to light by the Gardai's investigation prior to the DPP's decision to not pursue charges against him.

The woman has also claimed that she has experienced a loss of potential income as a result of the case, and that she felt forced to move away from area in which she had been living.

Irish media quotes a source as saying that the case could be brought to trial in November after repeated delays in the case due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McGregor has rarely referenced the matter but was questioned on the issue prior to his second fight with Dustin Poirier in January, describing the investigation as "old news".

"You know, it’s old news. It was investigated thoroughly over two long years and I was cleared of any wrongdoing and that’s it."

A spokesperson for McGregor has also previously distanced the Irishman from the accusations.

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," said Karen J. Kessler.

"Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

McGregor, who is seen by many as one of the most controversial sportsmen on earth, has fallen foul of the law on several occasions in the past. He was forced into community service from his infamous attack on a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov in New York several years ago, as well as an incident in Florida in which he destroyed a fan's cellphone.