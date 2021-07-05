Tyson Fury PRAISES Paul brothers and talks up potential superfight with UFC powerhouse Ngannou

WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has gone against the grain by praising the YouTube prankster-turned-fighter brothers Jake and Logan Paul, and has also spoken on a potential meeting with UFC star Francis Ngannou.

Numerous big names of the squared circle and octagon have been united in their criticism of internet sensations the Paul brothers, with everyone from UFC president Dana White, ex-light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and pound-for-pound great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez not shying away from giving their two cents on them.

Alvarez said they were being "disrespectful" to the sweet science by engaging in exhibition fights with Floyd Mayweather or knocking out fading MMA veterans such as Ben Askren in licensed bouts, as have many others.

But Fury doesn't agree.

To TMZ Sport, 'The Gypsy King' - who is preparing for a trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder on July 24 - threw out a curveball by claiming that the brothers have actually been what a flailing sport has needed.

"I've been pretty impressed with the Pauls - both of them," the Mancunian admitted.

"To be fair, they've been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene.

"Fantastic, guys. Well done if you're watching," he added.

As per 3-0 Jake, though, who is getting ready to face ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Fury believes that taking on his own sibling Tommy will spell a first defeat in his new chosen profession.

"I think Tommy knocks him out cold," Fury stated.

"I think [Jake's] a decent fighter for sure. But, I know Tommy's a dynamite puncher."

Involved in back-and-forths on social media that have even involved Tommy's partner, Molly-Mae Hague, the pair could face off if Paul gets past a Floyd Mayweather-trained Woodley.

What Fury might do after dealing with Wilder is also a matter of intrigue.

An all-British box office blockbuster versus Anthony Joshua has been scrapped, with the Londoner set to face fellow Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Usyk in late September.

Yet Fury has also shown an interest in a crossover fight with UFC heavyweight ruler Francis Ngannou in the octagon, and confirmed this once more to TMZ.

Currently helping Nick Diaz train for his comeback, Fury revealed how the UFC legend told him Ngannou "can't do wrestling anyway so we're just looking for a stand-up bang out."

"Me and Ngannou in the small gloves, make it happen.

"As soon as I'm done with Wilder and Joshua I will fight Ngannou in an octagon with 4oz gloves," he demanded.

"He's not a wrestler anyway, it's a stand-up fight."