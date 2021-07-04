‘Not seen a beatdown over Ukraine like this since 2015’: Tyson Fury rubs salt in wounds as England KO Klitschko’s team

Tyson Fury landed the perfect shot on former ring foe Wladimir Klitschko as the football-mad heavyweight champ reveled in England’s rout of Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

England romped to a 4-0 win in Rome on Saturday night thanks to a double from Harry Kane and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, booking their spot in the last four of a European Championship for the first time since 1996.

For Ukraine, it was a painful night in their first ever taste of a Euro quarter-final as Andriy Shevchenko’s weary-looking team folded in the second half at the Stadio Olimpico.

Before the game, Ukraine stars had been offered fervent support from their countrymen and women – including from former world heavyweight boxing king Klitschko.

“I wouldn't miss it for the world,” had said beforehand of the impending clash with England.

“If anything is to be missed, I hope it's England's goalie as the ball flies into the net.”

In the end it was Ukraine who suffered the knockout blow, and formerKlitschko rival Fury – who sensationally stripped the Ukrainian of his world titles back in 2015 – was on hand to land a few more jabs for good measure.

“I’ve not seen a beatdown over Ukraine like this since Dusseldorf 28 November 2015,” wrote Fury, adding a ‘kiss’ emoji.

The British star was referencing the night he famously outwitted Klitschko in Germany to claim a unanimous decision on the scorecards and pick up the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Klitschko has since retired, while Fury is next in action for his Las Vegas trilogy with Deontay Wilder on July 24.

Even though the Brit had promised a social media blackout as he prepares for that bout, he couldn’t resist popping up to crow about the Three Lions' latest performance.

Fans lapped up the tweet as it amassed more than 70,000 ‘likes’ within the space of a few hours.

England’s next date is with Denmark back at Wembley on Wednesday, in what will be a first Euro semi-final for the hosts since 1996, when they suffered penalty shootout agony against Germany at the same venue.

Now that Ukraine have been knocked out in such emphatic style, England supporters – including Fury – will be hoping they can go all the way to the title.