‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt says ‘Tokyo is calling’ as German track stunner reveals joy at Olympics selection (PHOTOS)

German runner Alica Schmidt – dubbed ‘the world’s hottest athlete’ – has announced she is Tokyo-bound for this summer’s Olympic Games, revealing the news in an excited post to her legion of online admirers.

“TOKYO IS CALLING – I‘m going to the Olympics!” wrote the overjoyed 400m specialist to her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

“Still feels unreal! I’m so grateful and at the same time thrilled to experience something I have been dreaming of since I started all of this! Bring it on – I so can’t wait for this.”

Schmidt, 22, first impressed at junior level but made a breakthrough in the senior ranks earlier this year when she was named in the German 4 x 400m relay squad for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Schmidt wasn’t among the nation's four runners who came home sixth in the final, but now has a shot at Olympic glory as athletes prepare for the start of the delayed Tokyo Games on July 23.

The German Athletics Association confirmed on their website that Schmidt had been named in the women's 4 x 400m team for the Games as well as the 4 x 400m mixed relay event which will make its Olympic debut this summer.

Accompanying Schmidt’s track rise has been a surge to fame on social media – not least because of the blonde runner’s bombshell looks.

Her appearance has led to Schmidt being dubbed 'the world’s hottest athlete' – although that’s a tag she has previously insisted she isn’t paying too much attention to.

Also on rt.com ‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt put Champions League football star Thomas Meunier through sweaty training session (VIDEO)

"I do not know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first," the modest star said of the description.

"There are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans."

Now poised to make her debut on the biggest stage of all for athletics, Schmidt could be set for her following to swell even more in the coming weeks.