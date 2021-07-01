Dutch broadcaster apologizes after subtitling German national anthem with lyrics from Nazi-era hymn before England Euro 2020 match

A Dutch television broadcaster has been forced to apologize after it subtitled the German national anthem with lyrics linked to Nazi-era Germany before Die Mannschaft's Euro 2020 last 16 clash with England at Wembley Stadium.

NPO is the main TV channel in the Netherlands and, as part of its subtitle service, showed lyrics from the opening verse of 'Lied der Deutschen' (Song of the Germans), which has been out of use since 1952 given its links to Adolf Hitler's controversial rule.

The hymn includes the notorious words "Deutschland über alles / Über alles in der Welt", which can be translated as "Germany, above all / above everything in the world", and were proudly chanted by Hitler and those who supported him.

After the conclusion of the Second World War, a second verse referring to German women and wine was taken out after being criticized for being sexist and distasteful.

This is not British. It’s not sporting. You just don’t boo the opposing team’s national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Ojm2sz3WP1 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 29, 2021

But a third stanza, stressing "unity and freedom and justice", forms part of today's official German national anthem which was booed by most a 45,000-strong crowd before the 2-0 win for England that sent the Three Lions through to quarterfinal date with Ukraine on Saturday.

"The wrong verse was accidentally shown. This is a mistake by one of our subtitlers," said NPO in a tweet on the matter.

"We apologize to viewers who were disturbed by this."

Dear Germany, Thank-you for a great game of football last night. But I am very sorry we booed your national anthem. That should not have happened; it was embarrassing for our country.Love from England — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 30, 2021

Don’t feel too bad @theJeremyVine, on Dutch television we subtitled the German national anthem wrongly using the lyrics from the first stanza (very popular in nazi germany) instead of the agreed third stanza. Not so ‘Uber alles’ anyway. — Major Tom (@TgRoUmTpH) June 30, 2021

While England considers Germany its biggest footballing rival after a string of epic clashes in World Cups and Euro finals, fans on social media and some reporters claimed that it had been one-way traffic in the build-up to their Wembley meeting.

Instead, it is alleged that the Netherlands and Germany consider one another their greatest football foes, with the 1974 World Cup final seeing West Germany beat a Johan Cruyff-led Oranje side at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

There is also sensitive social history in the background: the Netherlands was one of many European countries occupied by the Nazis from 1940 until 1945.