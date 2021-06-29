De Boer no more: Dutch ditch Frank de Boer as manager following shock Euro 2020 exit to Czech Republic

Frank de Boer has departed as boss of the Netherlands after their disappointing Euro 2020 exit to the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the competition.

The Dutch football association (KNVB) confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, writing that “it has been decided that both parties will separate with immediate effect.”

"Frank de Boer has announced that he does not want to continue, which is also in line with the contract between both parties, which required a place in the quarter-finals. That contract will not be renewed.”

Frank de Boer steps down immediately as coach of the Dutch national team. Thank you @FdeBoerofficial for all your efforts. We wish you all the best. https://t.co/izIGRxGjwu — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 29, 2021

After emerging from their group with three wins from three, the Dutch went down to a limp 2-0 defeat to the Czechs in last 16 in Budapest.

Former Crystal Palace flop De Boer only took over the job last September after leaving MLS outfit Atlanta United, but now finds himself out of work again.

"In anticipation of the evaluation, I decided not to continue as national coach,” he said in a statement on the Dutch national team website.

Also on rt.com Schick got real! Netherlands stunned by ruthless Czech Republic after De Ligt moment of madness in Euro 2020 last 16 clash

“The objective was not achieved, that is clear. When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed," added De Boer, who won 112 caps for his country as a player.

"That pressure is only increasing now, and that is not a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important [period] for the Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.”

The Dutch will now look for a new name to guide them through qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.