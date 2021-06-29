‘This dude is so full of sh*t’: UFC boss White slams Francis Ngannou’s agent after announcing interim UFC heavyweight title bout

Dana White and the UFC have taken the unusual step of creating an interim heavyweight title match between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis just three months after Francis Ngannou's title win - and the Predator's camp aren't happy.

It was revealed late Monday that top heavyweight contenders Gane and Lewis will duel for the interim heavyweight crown in the UFC 265 headliner on August 7 - which just so happens to be the date that the UFC were targeting for Ngannou's previously-rumored first title defence against Lewis.

However, the Cameroonian slugger - who is the third African-born champion in UFC history - had requested additional time to prepare after claiming the world title with a second-round knockout of former champ Stipe Miocic, following which he visited his homeland to parade his UFC belt to a hero's welcome.

Ngannou's representative Marquel Martin subsequently stated that he was "shocked" that the UFC would create an interim title so soon after his fighter had won the belt - particularly after Ngannou was offered no such incentive while he awaited Miocic and Daniel Cormier to complete their three-fight series for the heavyweight crown.

White, though, rarely takes kindly to dissent from a fighter's agent - and launched a furious tirade at Martin on social media.

"This dude is so full of sh*t!" White wrote as a comment on ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto's Instagram page.

"He knows exactly what’s going on and isn’t ‘shocked’ at all. Because we told him several times this was coming. His management is incompetent and hopefully Francis starts taking a look at new people to help his career."

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho .... oh wait 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Martin, who works with renowned agency CAA, later shot back with a salvo of his own, and claimed that the UFC failed to engage in talks when Ngannou asked to delay the Lewis fight by one month into September.

"Complete shock with your decision after we said September was good for us,” Martin raged.

"Complete shock that you guys made threats after less than three months after you all were aware. Complete shock after you knew why Francis needed more time. That is correct.

"I know you’re passionate but you are trying to discredit by integrity when I’ve been nothing but respectful to you, Hunter [Campbell] and your entire staff? Speaks more about you than it does me. I’m not even mad, I’m actually impressed that I’ve gotten your attention.

“Incompetent management? I think we’ve done a damn good job. I think you really don’t like the fact that Francis is being represented by not only me but an entire agency, one which you can’t control. Hence why you have people tryin to rep him all the time to your benefit.

"I tell you what, let’s disclose everything for people to see. Emails, calls, texts, everything. Deal? Cause I’m ready to get blackballed by the UFC. I’m not defined by it, you or anyone else for that matter. How’s that sound? Sincerely, your old employee, Marquel Martin."

The winner of the Gane vs. Lewis fight will be thrust into an undisputed title match with Ngannou, but the timing of the interim title fight suggests that Ngannou's return will now presumably be delayed until late 2021 at the earliest.

The furious back-and-forth is the latest complication in a heavyweight division which is becoming an increasing headache for White and the UFC. It had been expected that former longtime light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would take the role of Ngannou's first challenger following his recent move to heavyweight, but a pay dispute between he and the UFC appears to have scuppered any talk of that for now.

Gane, meanwhile, caught White's attention when he eased past Russia's Alexander Volkov at last weekend's UFC event in Las Vegas, and is now in line to face his former training partner Ngannou at the summit of the sport, provided of course that he can bypass Derrick Lewis and any other road blocks erected by the White and the UFC in the meantime.