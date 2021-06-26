On the move: Russian F1 Grand Prix to switch from Sochi to St Petersburg from 2023

The Russian Grand Prix will move from Sochi to St Petersburg's Igora Drive circuit in 2023, it has been confirmed. Sochi has hosted the popular race since 2014, with the track winding around the Olympic Park.

Releasing a statement, F1 said that Igora Park is "a hugely exciting location" which will join the calendar after two more editions of the race on the Black Sea coast.

"It includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares," the F1 announcement read.

"It is located 54km from St Petersburg, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke, and in 2020 received its FIA Grade One licence.

"We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years," the motorsports giant concluded.

BREAKING: The Russian Grand Prix will move to the Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg from 2023#F1pic.twitter.com/O3vcfbWf7t — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2021

"I am pleased to confirm following joint intensive work with our Russian partners and detailed assessment of Igora Drive – Formula One will be racing at that amazing circuit from 2023," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali separately.

"I am impressed by St Petersburg and believe that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an incredible event."

This year's Grand Prix in Sochi, which had a contract that ran until 2025, is set for September 26.

Reigning champions Mercedes have scooped all seven Russian Grands Prix up to date, with seven-times world champ Lewis Hamilton triumphant on now fewer than four occasions.

But maybe a different winner could be crowned in the next two events before the handover to St Petersburg, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen currently leading the drivers' rankings.