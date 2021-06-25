‘They tell me my kids should die’: Morata reveals abuse towards wife & family after his struggles for Spain at Euro 2020

Misfiring striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he and his family have received death threats as a consequence of his poor performances for the Spanish national team at Euro 2020.

Spain manager Luis Enrique has stood by his charge, stressing in a recent press conference that his team is "Morata and 10 more".

But the Juventus ace has suffered a tough time in front of goal - particularly in La Roja's two opening Group E draws against Sweden and Poland.

Scoring in the latter, he scuffed an easy rebound from a missed Gerard Moreno penalty in the 1-1 tie, and then also fluffed his lines from 12 yards out early in the third and final group match with Slovakia when Martin Dubravka pulled off a fantastic save.

Álvaro Morata has received disgusting threats from 'supporters' following his recent performances for Spain pic.twitter.com/fXSdAgxYlQ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 25, 2021

Thanks to the Newcastle 'keeper then scoring a bizarre own goal, however, and being at fault for Aymeric Laporte's header before half time, Spain went on to a 5-0 win that guaranteed their passage to the knockout phases and a Monday meeting with World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia.

In the meantime, though, former Real Madrid and Chelsea man Morata has revealed the extent of vile abuse that he and his family have received in light of his subpar displays.

"Maybe I have not done my job as I should," he began explaining to Juanma Castano's El Partidazo de Cope radio program in his homeland.

"I understand that I am criticized because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the shoes of what it is like for those who receive threats, to be told that your children should die.

"Every time I get to the dressing room, my phone goes somewhere else. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children. They tell them everything."

Álvaro Morata on El Partidazo de Cope last night quite a tough listen. Pretty alarming the sleepless nights, threats to him and insults to his family. Not too many light moments, really sounds like someone with the weight of the world on his shoulders 😔 https://t.co/lgBbImLkVf — Fútbol es la leche (@futboleslaleche) June 25, 2021

"I didn't sleep at all these past few days, because of the adrenaline," Morata admitted.

"I'm very happy, but it bothers me not to do my job well. The fans whistled at me before warming up, but I'm happy to take the penalty [against Slovakia] and have missed it.'

Following the Poland game, Morata claimed that "in Spain, giving an opinion is free" which angered some supporters.

In this same interview, he explained the context of that remark.

Excellent clearance from Poland defender Alvaro Morata to prevent a certain Spain goal. pic.twitter.com/qcVDsPVgzm — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 19, 2021

"I said it with anger for having drawn in a European Championship game. I'm not going to be cool in front of all of Spain. I wish people would put themselves in the other's shoes," he stressed.

"People whistle because it is what they hear, there are many people who encourage that. I give everything.

"They do not give me the same stick as the others. Everything I say is interpreted in one way or another. I have two options - shut up or come here to explain.

"If I have to be aware of people, instead of doing my job, they will only harm me. That is what I wanted to say. It is exaggerated a lot," Morata claimed.

Ahead of a meeting with Luka Modric's Croatia, though, who have similarly failed to live up to expectations yet have conceded just three goals, Morata insists he is "fine" despite his turmoil.

"Maybe a few years ago I would have been screwed," he said.

"I've spent a couple of weeks isolated from everything. I'm super happy and super motivated with reaching the last 16.

"We talked in training about how football has changed. In the last Euros we started better and we arrived in the last-16 in another way. It's football and I'm happy, whoever doesn't believe it, doesn't know me," Morata signed off.

Perhaps noticing Morata and Spain's delicate moment, Croatia shotstopper Dominik Livakovic has stated that his team must make Spain "anxious" in order to advance to the quarter-finals.

"The knockout stage is like a new tournament altogether and although Spain are an outstanding team full of top quality players, I am sure they will be wary of us too," the Dinamo Zagreb goalie told a pack of reporters at Croatia's Rovinj training camp yesterday.

"We need to keep possession as much as possible and make them anxious because they don't like playing against teams who can do that. It's going be tough but at this stage only the best teams are still in the tournament.

Before that, Modric suggested Croatia might have kicked on at just the right time following an opening loss to England and 1-1 draw with Czech Republic.

Luka Modric 🆚 Scotland pic.twitter.com/xKAO68CXGv — Yellow Football (@YellowFootbal) June 23, 2021

"I'm very happy for the win and to have qualified," the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner said, after topping Scotland 3-1 through a wonder strike with the outside of his foot.

"My goal meant a lot to me. We didn't play well in our first two games, but when we play like this we're a danger to anyone."