Ronaldo pelted with Coca-Cola bottle before pitch invader reaches him... and goals legend Ali Daei hails ‘caring humanist’ (VIDEO)

24 Jun, 2021 10:50
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) has been hailed by Ali Daei © Action Images / Tsutomu Kishimoto via Reuters | © Franck Fife / Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo was pelted with a Coca-Cola bottle during Portugal's 2-2 Group F draw with France at Euro 2020. And after leveling the Iran international's remarkable scoring record, he was also praised by goal machine Ali Daei.

The Portuguese made headlines last week for snubbing the fizzy drink at a pre-match press conference ahead of his homeland's opening tie against Hungary.

Moving two bottles of Coca-Cola to one side and encouraging the world to drink water instead, his move is said to have cost the beverage giant $4 billion in dipping share prices.

Since then, others such as Italy's Manuel Locatelli have followed suit, as well as France star Paul Pogba – a devout Muslim who did not appreciate being sat behind a lone Heineken.

While celebrating his second of two penalties during Wednesday's match between the European and world champions at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, the 36-year-old was pelted with plastic cups.

Rubbing the back of his head as he returned to the pitch for play to resume, that wasn't the end of interaction that fans attempted to have with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Later, Ronaldo was switched on as he saw a Coca-Cola bottle flying towards him, and later had to be surrounded by security guards as a pitch invader tried to get a piece of the tournament's top scorer.

That feat has been achieved by notching five goals at the continent-wide competition so far, three of which have been penalties.

Passing all-time Euro top scorer Michel Platini with his brace against Hungary, another last night put him level with international goals record holder Ali Daei, who took to Instagram to congratulate CR7.

"Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now one goal away from breaking the men's international goal scoring record," he wrote.

"I am honored that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo – [a] great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world. Vamos!"

Portugal advanced in third behind France and Germany, and will now face Belgium in the last 16 in Seville on Sunday, where one more strike would see Ronaldo surpass Daei for once and for all.

