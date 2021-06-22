‘I finally feel comfortable to get it off my chest’: Raiders star Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player in the history of the league to come out as gay, choosing a date on Pride Month to reveal the news in a social media video.

Nassib, 28, who recently signed a bumper $25.3m contract with the Raiders, revealed the news in an Instagram video Monday, shattering a glass ceiling in which gay players have traditionally kept their sexuality to themselves for fear of reprisal.

"I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania," said Nassib in the brief video.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life: I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention.

"I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I am gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting that’s compassionate."

Nassib also outlined a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, an outreach program which campaigns to help prevent suicides among LGBT youth in the United States.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was quick to endorse Nassib's decision to come out, saying in a statement: "The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters."

Nassib elaborated on his decision to publicly announce his sexuality, writing: "Sadly, I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay.

"I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches and fellow players for their support. I would not have been able to do this without them. I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before – and many even now – do not."

As long as they helped us win and were great teammates- their sexual preference was never a issue.. We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are...👏🏽 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) June 22, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Nassib has received backing from several prominent players and coaches since his announcement on Monday.

Jon Gruden, his head coach at the Raiders, endorsed the move to ESPN, saying: "I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great."

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, meanwhile, also praised Nassib for having the courage to be the first player in NFL history to announce that he was gay, and said that he had several gay teammates throughout his career who were afraid of coming out for fear of reprisals from players, fans and media.

"Really proud of Carl Nassib," he said. "The first active football player to ever do so. I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates and obviously very talented."

Also on rt.com NFL player Cole Beasley vows not to take Covid-19 jab or follow league’s draconian rules, even if he has to RETIRE

Nassib was drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years later, signing a major contract which the Raiders in March 2020.

In his 73 career games, Nassib has registered 143 tackles (36 for loss) and 20.5 sacks through 37 starts.

"I hope everyone can understand that I am just one person,” Nassib ended his statement by saying. "I am a lanky walk-on who is living his dream.

"I owe it to my team, coaches and Raider fans to be completely locked in and at my best for the upcoming season. Thank you, everyone, for your support. Happy Pride Month and Go Raiders."