‘Shame on you, UEFA’: Fan outcry as football officials block German request to light up Allianz Arena in rainbow colors

UEFA have denied a request to light up Munich's Allianz Arena in rainbow colors in support of the LGBT community ahead of Wednesday's clash with Hungary, prompting scorn from equality campaigners online.

Just days after UEFA relented in their brief investigation into Germany captain Manuel Neuer's decision to wear a rainbow-colored 'Pride' captain's armband, European football's administrative body appears to have drawn a line in the sand when it comes to outspoken gestures by denying the German football association's (DFB) request because they believe it has political context.

UEFA received an official request from Munich's mayor, Dieter Reiter, on Monday but determined that the move was politically motivated as a response to recently-passed legislation in Hungary aimed at preventing LGBT people from featuring in material aimed at people under the age of 18.

For this reason, UEFA opted to deny the request but proposed a series of alternate dates in which Bayern Munich's stadium could display 'Pride' colors.

"Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today," UEFA said in a statement.

"Discriminatory behaviour has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love.

"However, UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must decline this request."

UEFA instead proposed that the Allianz Arena display the colors on June 28 – which is the Christopher Street Liberation Day – or on dates between 3 and 9 July, which is the Christopher Street Day week in the German city.

In what could be seen as dissent to UEFA's decree, Berlin's Olympiastadion has since announced that they will light up the arena in rainbow colors during Wednesday's game.

UEFA's decision could be seen as an unusual one given that they backtracked on an investigation which could have led to fines for both Neuer and the DFB for the Germany's skipper's decision to wear a rainbow armband in Germany's two Euro 2020 fixtures to date.

Neuer had said that he would continue to wear it regardless of any opposition from UEFA before bosses announced that they were ending the investigation because they determined that Neuer's insistence on wearing the armband was "for a good cause".

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka said in a press conference on Monday that it would have been an "absurd decision" for UEFA to block the move – an opinion which was largely matched on Twitter, even if there were more than a few dissenting voices.

