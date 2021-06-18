‘First one to shoot's a dusty b*tch’: McGregor takes cheap dig at Poirier ahead of UFC 264 showdown

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to have a dig at lightweight rival Dustin Poirier ahead of their meeting in Las Vegas on July 10, which will settle a seven-year trilogy currently tied at one win for each man.

In their first showdown in 2014, McGregor beat the New Orleans native by a first-round TKO at UFC 178.

And as part of one of the most phenomenal rises to stardom ever witnessed in combat sports, McGregor then needed a further two victories before dethroning the long-reigning featherweight king Jose Aldo at the end of 2015.

Since then, though, despite also becoming a lightweight champion by seeing off Eddie Alvarez, McGregor boasts a 3-3 record which includes the 2018 humbling received by all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When the Russian retired on 29-0 last October, the stage was set for McGregor to take a run at the 155lbs strap once more.

Yet Poirier seriously derailed those plans when knocking out the Irishman in January in the second round.

Charles Oliveira has since become the ruler of the division by defeating Michael Chandler in thrilling comeback fashion, while appearing at one point close to having his own lights put out.

Yet despite his slip, 'Mystic Mac' will likely face 'Do Bronx' before the end of 2021 should he defeat 'The Diamond' on July 10.

With the UFC headline bout three weeks away, billboards of already gone up to promote it in Sin City, and McGregor took to Twitter to share a photo of one and take a dig at Poirier.

First one to shoots a dusty bitch. pic.twitter.com/pO7WdCTsGu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2021

"First one to shoot's a dusty b*tch," the 32-year-old wrote.

This has been understood as a reference to Poirier shooting for the whiskey entrepreneur's legs, and taking their last fight to the ground during the last fight.

Despite being made to eat the canvas, McGregor seems to want an all-out striking war to put their rivalry to bed for once and for all.