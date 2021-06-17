Italian hothead Gattuso quits after just 23 days at Fiorentina – and is ALREADY linked to Spurs job after Fonseca deal collapses

The internet has reacted after it was announced that the typically hot-headed ex-AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso has left his post as Fiorentina manager just 23 days into the role, with the Italian already linked with Tottenham.

It is alleged that the two parties could not agree on which players to sign in the current window, with the Florence outfit unable to afford suggestions such as Porto's Sergio Oliveira and Valencia's Goncalo Guedes.

In an unpleasant demonstration of just how much power agents yield these days, these Portuguese stars are both on the books of Gattuso's own representative Jorge Mendes.

While Gattuso put pen to paper on his third managerial stint after spells at AC Milan and Napoli on May 25, he had not been scheduled to take over until July 1 and therefore failed to even lead a single training session at La Viola.

"ACF Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, decided not to follow up on the preventive agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together.

"The club is now working to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola towards the results that Fiorentina and the city of Florence deserve," it wrote in a statement.

Gennaro Gattuso spent longer in the 2006 World Cup (27 days from first game to last) than as Fiorentina manager (23 days). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) June 17, 2021

As statistician Richard Jolly pointed out, Gattuso spent more days at the victorious 2006 World Cup for the Italian national team (27) than in his latest assignment, reactions represented a mix of amusement and disgust on social media.

"[He] lasted longer than the Super League," pointed out one dry individual, in reference to the recent failed project from 12 European giants to form their own breakaway competition and ditch both their national championships and the Champions League.

"Only coach in club history who hasn't lost even a single game. Amazing performance," said another alongside a stunned emoji.

"So, what did they talk about when they were negotiating his appointment? The weather?," it was asked in disbelief.

"Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t," came another comment, which was a nod to a famous press conference outburst from Gattuso linked in this context to hiring ex-players as managers and management in general.

"[Marcelo] Bielsa would be proud," it was pointed out, alongside a shared screenshot of a news headline which told of how the Leeds United tactician walked out on a job at Lazio after just two days.

gattuso journey as fiorentina manager pic.twitter.com/gueSL1krOH — ✌🏼ARANE (@RamosaelVarane) June 17, 2021

Gattuso for Fiorentina highlights pic.twitter.com/GhfcnZTgmK — Alex (@CFC_Alex10) June 17, 2021

Gattuso highlights at FIORENTINA😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MUJ6SnTIjj — CR Agent 🎯🆔 (@CR07GOAT07) June 16, 2021

"In a nutshell all that is wrong with the professional game. Agents running clubs," concluded a disgruntled user over the influence of figures such as Mendes and Mino Raiola in the modern age.

Ina remarkable twist, it wasn't long before Gattuso was being linked with the vacant managerial position at English Premier League outfit Tottenham, after the London club's talks with former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca reportedly fell through.

Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham is 100% OFF. Deal collapsed because of taxes issues despite contract already completed and set to be signed - Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK 🚨⚪️ #THFCSpurs in talks with Gattuso now, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021

"Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham is 100% OFF," tweeted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

"Deal collapsed because of taxes issues despite contract already completed and set to be signed - Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK.

"Spurs in talks with Gattuso now," he added, citing fellow expert Gianluca Di Marzio

Back at Fiorentina, now that Gattuso has moved on it is rumored that ex-Lyon manager Rudi Garcia could take over the reins at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.