A herculean schoolboy who ran miles every day in between arduous practise sessions has reportedly smashed the world push-up record, claiming the title in front of a flash mob in a sports complex in the Surgut district of Russia.

Tenacious ten-year-old Ilman Khadzhimuradov, from the village of Fyodorovsky, is said to have managed an astonishing 5,713 push-ups during a mammoth three-and-a-half hour strength session, beating the formidable previous record of 4,784 repetitions, which reputedly belonged to a ten-year-old from the Chechen capital of Grozny.

The determined youngster had to perform each push-up in one move without taking his hands off the floor, reaching a 90-degree angle at the bottom of the technique, an account of the attempt said.

Khadzhimuradov's coach, Amar Asadov, reportedly revealed that his student had run more than nine miles and carried out around 3,000 push-ups each day in the build-up to the breathtaking performance.

"I know that Ilman has been preparing for this event for a very long time," the head of the district, Andrei Trubetskaya, said.

"Despite his young age, he set a very high bar for himself, so we were rooting for him and his coach."

Around 100 locals are said to have watched the audacious attempt.

"A boy who is only 10 years old gathered us today to show what our ordinary children are capable of," said Sergey Artamonov, the Director of the Department of Physical Education and Sports of Yugra.

"Now looking at him, boys and adults will come to the stadiums to push up, pull up and just get involved in sports."

The locality hosted a similarly staggering spectacle last week, when local hulk Maxim Gametsky broke a strength record by pulling a 40-ton Boeing 737-500, beating the previous record of a 36-ton plane set last year.