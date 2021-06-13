 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: UFC lightweight McKinney makes history with 7-second KO – only to injure knee by leaping onto cage in celebration

13 Jun, 2021 10:22
UFC debutant McKinney injured his knee celebrating his UFC 263 victory. © Twitter @espnmma
Terrance McKinney exploded onto the UFC scene with a record-breaking knockout win against Matt Frevola – before a misjudged celebration left him writing in agony.

McKinney burst out of the blocks in his prelim UFC 263 showdown with Frevola at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, catching his opponent with a lighting one-two combination to send Frevola crashing to the canvas.

McKinney followed up with hammerfists as the fight was waved off with just seven seconds on the clock.

It was a record-breaking KO for the UFC’s 155lbs ranks and was also tied fourth for the quickest finish ever in the promotion – just two seconds behind Jorge Masvidal’s famous five-second flying knee destruction of Ben Askren.

But McKinney’s celebrations proved as short-lived as the fight when the 26-year-old landed awkwardly on his knee after leaping onto the side of the Octagon.

He clutched at his leg in agony and was placed on his stool before the post-fight interview.

McKinney was able to stand but still appeared in significant pain, telling Joe Rogan that he had "f*cked it bad" but hoped he “just had to stretch it” and it should be fine. He was later helped from the Octagon by his team. 

McKinney also made a cheeky byline to book a spot on Rogan's popular podcast, where he said he could elaborate on his remarkable journey to the UFC which included a drug-induced run-in with the law back in 2014 when he was tasered by cops and in his words "ended up dying twice" before recovering in hospital. 

UFC fans will certainly hope it’s not too long before they see more of ‘T.Wrecks’, who landed a 72-second KO in an LFA event just one week before making his Octagon debut.

The Spokane-born star now has four wins on the spin and is 11-3 overall, while opponent Frevola slipped to a second successive defeat and is 8-3 overall with one draw in his career.     

