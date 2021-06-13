WATCH: UFC lightweight McKinney makes history with 7-second KO – only to injure knee by leaping onto cage in celebration

Terrance McKinney exploded onto the UFC scene with a record-breaking knockout win against Matt Frevola – before a misjudged celebration left him writing in agony.

McKinney burst out of the blocks in his prelim UFC 263 showdown with Frevola at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, catching his opponent with a lighting one-two combination to send Frevola crashing to the canvas.

McKinney followed up with hammerfists as the fight was waved off with just seven seconds on the clock.

Terrance McKinney s’impose par TKO en 7 SECONDES !!! INCROYABLE#UFC263pic.twitter.com/pGQrb8MV3Z — ARENA (@MMArena_) June 12, 2021

It was a record-breaking KO for the UFC’s 155lbs ranks and was also tied fourth for the quickest finish ever in the promotion – just two seconds behind Jorge Masvidal’s famous five-second flying knee destruction of Ben Askren.

Terrance McKinney's #UFC263 KO win is tied for the 4th fastest KO in @UFC history. What a debut!All #UFC263 Results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 12, 2021

But McKinney’s celebrations proved as short-lived as the fight when the 26-year-old landed awkwardly on his knee after leaping onto the side of the Octagon.

He clutched at his leg in agony and was placed on his stool before the post-fight interview.

McKinney was able to stand but still appeared in significant pain, telling Joe Rogan that he had "f*cked it bad" but hoped he “just had to stretch it” and it should be fine. He was later helped from the Octagon by his team.

Terrance McKinney injured his knee celebrating the knockout, but told @JoeRogan he'll just have to "stretch it" 🦵 #UFC263pic.twitter.com/jrbDIvRCr6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 12, 2021

McKinney also made a cheeky byline to book a spot on Rogan's popular podcast, where he said he could elaborate on his remarkable journey to the UFC which included a drug-induced run-in with the law back in 2014 when he was tasered by cops and in his words "ended up dying twice" before recovering in hospital.

Terrance McKinney, tased by police, died twice, made UFC debut anyway and KOd his opponent in 7 seconds. — 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙🌌🏝️ (@WonderbreadMMA) June 12, 2021

UFC fans will certainly hope it’s not too long before they see more of ‘T.Wrecks’, who landed a 72-second KO in an LFA event just one week before making his Octagon debut.

The Spokane-born star now has four wins on the spin and is 11-3 overall, while opponent Frevola slipped to a second successive defeat and is 8-3 overall with one draw in his career.