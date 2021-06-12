 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French Open: Barbora Krejcikova outlasts fightback from Russian's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to secure crown at Roland-Garros

12 Jun, 2021 15:13
John Berry / Getty Images
Barbora Krejcikova survived a scare from Russia's Pavlyuchenkova to win her first-ever Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros on Saturday as the Czech star saw off the Russian's fightback to claim victory in a thrilling final set.

The unseeded Krejcikova has looked early on as if she was going to ease towards the French Open title, blitzing Pavlyuchenkova by a score of 6-1 in the first set. 

But before the champagne bottles were opened in the Czech player's camp, Pavlyuchenkova found her groove in the second and began to author what was looking to be a decisive comeback. 

The Russian powered to victory in the second set, winning 6-2 to set up a decider in the final set - but a thigh injury suffered towards the end of the second appeared to hamper her in the third. 

Both players traded the lead and broke each other's serves in the final set but in the end it was Krejcikova who crossed the finish line first, securing the win after Pavlyuchenkova put too much into a backhand shot to win the decider by a score of 6-4.

