‘Spoke about robbery, now he gets robbed’: Cruel fans troll Mayweather as ring icon offers $100K reward after Vegas home burgled

Floyd Mayweather has offered a six-figure sum to anyone who can provide information which leads to the return of “belongings of substantial value” which were robbed from one of the boxing legend’s Las Vegas mansions.

Mayweather, 44, claims to have a net worth in excess of $1 billion but that is now a bit lighter after the flashy ring icon revealed he was targeted by burglars.

“One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful,” Mayweather wrote in a plea to his 26.5 million Instagram followers.

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings.

“The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

Never shy to flaunt his lavish lifestyle, Mayweather is estimated to have boosted his coffers by at least $35 million from his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul earlier this month.

Considering his unbeaten ring career in which ‘Money’ became a five-weight world champion, some might wonder if the burglars were messing with the wrong man.

Others online, however, appeared entirely unsympathetic.

“Strange, why did they target you? it's not like you flaunt your wealth all over the media,” scorned one person.

“[To be honest] he kinda robbed anyone who paid for that steaming pile of choreographed ppv with that social media kid,” wrote another observer.

Speaking ahead of his bout with boxing novice Paul, Mayweather had described the contest as "legalized bank robbery" – something not lost on fans.

Another person added: “I don't understand how this happens… Y'all don't have elaborate security systems.”

Others joked that Logan Paul’s brother Jake – who got into a heated confrontation with Mayweather after snatching his hat at a press conference – was somehow involved.

“Jake Paul right now... Gotcha handbags,” one fan wrote.

“It was Jake now pay up,” demanded another.

