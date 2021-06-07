Chelsea star Christian Pulisic dubbed ‘Captain America’ after scoring dramatic late goal to win cup for USA against Mexico (VIDEO)

Chelsea star and Champions League winner Christian Pulisic has been dubbed 'Captain America' for scoring a dramatic late penalty that sealed a Concacaf Nations League cup final win deep in extra time against bitter rivals Mexico.

After Mark McKenzie made a poor pass in his own penalty area, Jesus Corona put El Tri ahead after just 63 seconds of play in Denver.

The Mexicans then appeared to have pulled 2-0 in front in the 24th minute, when Hector Herrera's cross to an unmarked Hector Moreno was headed past US 'keeper Zach Steffen, although the effort was ruled offside courtesy of a VAR intervention.

Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna then netted his third goal for his country when a Pulisic corner was headed off the far post by Weston Mckennie, rebounding for him to finish from close range.

With that effort, Reyna followed in the footsteps of his father, Claudio, who once scored in a memorable 4-0 victory against Mexico in Washington DC in 1995.

Reyna's evening met an unfortunate end when he was hit in the face by an object thrown from the terraces following Pulisic's goal, with the tense match halted for around three minutes during added time near the end of the regular 90 minutes due to homophobic chants.

In more of the bad fan behavior that has marred US sports as of late, one spectator ran across the pitch before being man-handled by security.

"[It's a] total lack of respect for what’s happening on the field and all the effort that both teams are putting into the game," said USA manager Gregg Berhalter after.

"I think [Reyna] is going to be OK, but he did take something to the head and it could have been a lot worse."

22-year-old Claudio Reyna: Scored vs. Mexico, June 199518-year-old Gio Reyna: Scored vs. Mexico, June 2021Like father, like son #USMNT#USAvMEXpic.twitter.com/0OsMO00cpk — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 7, 2021

Mexico regained the lead after 78 minutes through Diego Lainez, and appeared to be headed for silverware until Juventus star McKennie extended the evening by leveling in the 82nd and sending the match into extra time.

Not just taking the glory by converting the winning spot kick, Pulisic was also involved in the build up when he was pulled to the ground by Carlos Salcedo on 108 minutes.

John Pitti, the match referee from Panama, did not call a penalty at first, but headed to VAR and then changed his mind.

Clearly wound up, Mexico manager Tata Martino received a red card for putting his hand on an official as the review took place, and Hirving Lozano got off with a yellow card for arguing about the decision.

Pulisic scored his 16th international goal by sending the ball past Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa into the top corner, and was then involved in a passionate celebration which saw him rip off his shirt and beat his chest.

3-2, Pulisic.Captain America at it again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xZc0dPCfty — Goal (@goal) June 7, 2021

But the action wasn't done there as Mexico also had a chance themselves from 12 yards.

Replacing Steffen in the 69th minute, Evan Horvath made a string of important saves including Andres Guardado's 124th minute penalty in front of 20 friends and family watching him in his hometown at the Empower Field.

"Just thinking about how difficult it is for goalkeepers to come into the game, at that stage of the game, and then to make the impact that he made was remarkable," commented Berhalter.

"It's been a tough season for him and to come and have a performance like that in his hometown was stuff that storybooks write about."

Reflecting on the victory itself, the manager said: "For this group, it's really important.

"We're a young side and we need to learn how to win. These games are very difficult, and for us it was about having a game plan, executing the game plan. But then it's also about the fight in the spirit."

With a trophy in the bag, the USMNT, who take on Costa Rica in a friendly on Wednesday, now have bragging rights over a foe they will face in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and could meet in the CONCACAF Gold Cup next month before.