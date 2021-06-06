‘The only time I’ve been scared in my adult life’: Logan Paul says he feared he might get SHOT during intense ‘Gotcha Hat’ melee

Logan Paul says that he feared for his life and that of his younger brother, Jake, fearing they might get shot during the fierce brawl which ensued during a press event in Miami at which Jake stole Floyd Mayweather's baseball cap.

For better or worse, the term 'Gotcha Hat' has entered the parlance of professional prizefighting since YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake prompted Mayweather's considerable ire when he stole the 50-0 boxer's hat during a tense verbal exchange as part of a press event to promote Mayweather's exhibition bout on Sunday with Logan.

The younger Paul, who will continue his upstart boxing career in late summer against ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley, was immediately challenged by Mayweather and members of his entourage, sparking a brawl during which Mayweather landed several blows on the former Disney star – while also being caught on camera threatening to "kill" his rival.

These comments were dismissed by most as being little more than a heat-of-the-moment exchange. But as Logan Paul said in advance of his fight with the 44-year-old ring icon, the threat left him more than concerned for his and his brother's safety.

"Probably the only time I've been scared in my adult life is when Jake took Floyd's hat and I was afraid he was going to get shot or something," Logan told The Times. "Or I was going to get shot trying to protect him.

"When a man with the resources that Floyd Mayweather has, says, 'I'm gonna kill that motherf***er,' that's a death threat.

"Security goes up. [People get] Jake and I confused all the time. So if it's Jake's problem, it's now my problem too."

Rarely has the usually tempered Mayweather lost his cool so openly in a public setting as he did on that occasion, attempting to initiate several physical confrontations with Jake Paul while event security struggled to intercept him.

He was also heard issuing further threats to Paul, saying: "I don't know who the f*ck he thinks he's playing with, but I don't play no motherf*cking games.

"I'll f*ck you up. I don't play no motherf*cking games," he added.

Mayweather will have an opportunity to deliver on those promises when he steps into the ring with Logan, with some predicting that he will take out his frustrations on one member of the Paul brothers before moving on to the next.

To do so, the undefeated boxer will have to overcome a significant size disadvantage. Mayweather tipped the scales at 155lbs even for the fight, while Paul came in at just a half-pound under the 190lbs limit.

"I've been here before, I know what it takes," Mayweather said at the weigh-in. "I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don't win fights, weight don't win fights – fighting wins fights, and I can fight."