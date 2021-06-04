WATCH: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev hits OUTRAGEOUS winner over 6ft 11in rival’s head as he books spot in French Open 4th round

After suggesting it was a surface which left him feeling "like a dog", Daniil Medvedev finally seems to be finding his feet on clay – moving into the French Open fourth round with the help of one incredible return of serve.

Medvedev took his run at Roland-Garros into the second week as the big Russian brushed aside the challenge of America’s Reilly Opelka in straight sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday, winning 6-4 6-2 6-4.

Next up for Medvedev is a meeting with Chile’s Cristian Garin in the last 16 – an unlikely achievement for the Muscovite whose seeding of second in Paris belies his woeful record at the tournament.

Pure power from start to finish 👊@DaniilMedwed downs Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to set up his first 4R appearance at #RolandGarros. pic.twitter.com/7CX2FdvPvQ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021

In the past four years, hard court specialist Medvedev had failed to get beyond the first round in Paris.

Things seemed similarly inauspicious on the eve of this year’s showpiece when Medvedev wondered aloud if observers wanted him to “be in the dirt like a dog” during a meltdown on clay at the Italian Open last month.

However, something seems to have finally clicked – as Medvedev showed with a routine win over 32nd seed Opelka.

"Clay at Roland-Garros feels great this year," said Medvedev.

"As I said after the first round [versus Alexander Bublik], now I know that to beat me, the guys have to play well.

"I am definitely happy with my game and my return today, because I actually hit more aces than him. That's a great achievement."

I think we can safely say Daniil Medvedev enjoyed playing in the dirt like a dog today.Beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 and is into the fourth round for the loss of just one set. Garin or Giron next for #Mudvedevpic.twitter.com/BCxE9bbR4t — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 4, 2021

Friday's victory was helped by some remarkable shot-making from the 25-year-old Russian, including a ridiculous winner when returning serve in game seven of the first set.

Sent out wide to the right by the big-serving American, Medvedev sent a sliced, looping forehand over his opponent’s head and just inside the lines.

With Opelka standing 6ft 11in – making him the joint-tallest ATP-ranked player ever – the feat appeared even more impressive.

THAT is how you return an Opelka serve 😯#RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/MYOAjNyV6r — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021

The Paris crowd were suitably awed, gasping as Medvedev nonchalantly walked across court, shaking his racket ever so slightly in celebration.

"THAT is how you return an Opelka serve," wrote the Roland-Garros Twitter account, sharing its admiration.

Friday’s victory for the Monaco-based Medvedev means he has picked up three consecutive wins on clay for the first time since making the semi-finals in Barcelona back in April 2019.

Daniil Medvedev looking very impressive at #RolandGarros.He beats Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last 16 in Paris.Daniil can play really well on clay, as we all already knew from 2019. pic.twitter.com/iO6u3m1BDP — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 4, 2021

Actual footage of Medvedev clicking his fingers and becoming a clay courter? #RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/cl0OB5OHLM — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTTP) June 4, 2021

Should he get past clay court specialist Garin in the next round, this year’s draw could also favor Medvedev going even deeper.

The ‘Big Three’ of 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, world number one Novak Djokovic, and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer are all on the other side of the bracket.

Improving matters for Medvedev, two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, a definite potential danger man on his path to the final, crashed out in the first round.

If Medvedev reaches the final in Paris and Serbian star Djokovic fails to make the final two, the Russian would take his spot at the top of the world rankings.

Should Medvedev win the tournament outright, he would be guaranteed of reaching the pinnacle.