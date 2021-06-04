‘Fitter’ Pavlyuchenkova stuns frustrated third-seed Sabalenka to reach French Open second week for first time in decade

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova swept past a dejected Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time in 10 years, with the Russian whitewashing the third seed in the last set to record the latest shock in Paris.

Pavlyuchenkova – a quarter-finalist at Roland-Garros as a 19-year-old back in 2011 – is enjoying her best run on the clay courts of the French capital after seeing off her Belarusian rival 6-4 2-6 6-0 on Friday.

🚨 Incredible effort from 🇷🇺@NastiaPav as she takes out No.3 seed Sabalenka for a spot in the final 16! 🚨Final score: 6-4, 2-6, 6-0pic.twitter.com/p1uhBafv9V — wta (@WTA) June 4, 2021

The Russian, 29, initially struggled to handle the power of her big-hitting rival, dropping the first three games of the match before a remarkable reversal saw her reel off six of the next seven to take the opening set.

A topsy-turvy encounter took another twist when the momentum shifted again in the second set, as 23-year-old Sabalenka asserted herself with some crunching winners to level the match.

Pavlyuchenkova disappeared off court for a medical timeout to receive attention for a leg problem, returning with her left thigh heavily strapped.

On the left: Aryna Sabalenka during Pavlyuchenkova's off-court MTO between setsOn the right: Aryna Sabalenka after play restarted, having DF'd twice to be broken & trailing Pavs 0-2.If it all feels grimly inevitable watching, can't imagine how awful it feels playing. pic.twitter.com/Wrf1aj5gok — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 4, 2021

The treatment helped do the trick as the Russian dominated the final set and Sabalenka crumbled, at one stage tossing her racket away in disgust and hitting a ball into the air in anger, earning a code violation warning.

The meltdown was complete as she slumped to a bagel, hitting 17 unforced errors in the third set, including on matchpoint.

Grosse perf pour @NastiaPav 🇷🇺 qui sort en 3 sets, la tête de série N°3 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 ! #RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/fU5IzvQ2v8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2021

Sabalenka still has not been past R4 in a major41 winners, 39 unforced errors6 aces, 8 double faultsToo many own goals#gettypic.twitter.com/ZAgcCR8L2E — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 4, 2021

“I’m trying to embrace this. I’m enjoying much more now every point, the tough matches than I used to before,” Pavlyuchenkova said afterwards.

“I guess that’s also the reason why I’m still here in the second week. Also I feel like I’m fitter. Because I’m enjoying playing tennis, I work harder. You work hard, you enjoy the hard work. I think that’s the best combination.”

World number four Sabalenka had been the highest seed remaining in the women’s draw after the withdrawal of top seed Ashleigh Barty on Thursday due to injury and the exit of second seed Naomi Osaka on mental health grounds earlier in the week.

Sabalenka’s departure means that six of the women’s top 10 seeds have already gone from the tournament, with number seven seed Serena Williams now the highest remaining seed in the bottom half of the draw.

World number 32 Pavlyuchenkova, whose best run at a Grand Slam remains a quarter-final place, a feat she has achieved six times, next meets another Belarusian in the form of two-time Major winner Victoria Azarenka.

Seeded 15, Azarenka brushed aside America’s Madison Keys in straight sets in their third-round match on Friday.